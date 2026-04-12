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Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Sabatilles - Dona - Anthracite/Iced Carmine/Coconut Milk/Platejat metal·litzat

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

Sabatilles - Dona

149,99 €
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Aquesta edició de perfil mitjà s'inspira en les AJ1 originals per conservar el look icònic amb detalls de tatxes i una pell elegant que aporta un toc d'identitat distintiu.


  • Color mostrat: Anthracite/Iced Carmine/Coconut Milk/Platejat metal·litzat
  • Model: II0571-001

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

149,99 €

Aquesta edició de perfil mitjà s'inspira en les AJ1 originals per conservar el look icònic amb detalls de tatxes i una pell elegant que aporta un toc d'identitat distintiu.

Avantatges

  • La part superior de pell ofereix durabilitat i estructura.
  • La unitat Nike Air-Sole encapsulada aporta un amortiment lleuger.
  • La goma a la sola exterior proporciona tracció per al dia a dia.

Detalls del producte

  • Color mostrat: Anthracite/Iced Carmine/Coconut Milk/Platejat metal·litzat
  • Model: II0571-001

Enviament i devolucions

El lliurament estàndard costa 5 € en comandes inferiors a 99 € si no ets Nike Member, i en comandes inferiors a 50 € si ets Nike Member.

Devolucions gratuïtes durant 30 dies, amb algunes exclusions.

Ressenyes (1)

5 estrelles

  • So dope

    jessicam14874953

    These shoes are so dope. Just the right amount of bling on them to make a statement you can go business casual you can go street with these. They are really really nice comfortable shoes. They definitely make a statement.

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Sabatilles - Dona

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

149,99 €

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