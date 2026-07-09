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Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Sabatilles - Dona - Off Noir/Chalk/Blanc perla/Chalk

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

Sabatilles - Dona

149,99 €
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Les sabatilles Air Jordan 1 Mid recuperen l’estil de la pista i la comoditat prèmium per a un look icònic. La unitat Air-Sole proporciona amortiment per jugar a bàsquet, alhora que la zona del turmell ofereix més subjecció.


  • Color mostrat: Off Noir/Chalk/Blanc perla/Chalk
  • Model: IO0760-001

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

149,99 €

Les sabatilles Air Jordan 1 Mid recuperen l’estil de la pista i la comoditat prèmium per a un look icònic. La unitat Air-Sole proporciona amortiment per jugar a bàsquet, alhora que la zona del turmell ofereix més subjecció.

Avantatges

  • La part superior de pell ofereix durabilitat i estructura.
  • La unitat Nike Air-Sole encapsulada aporta un amortiment lleuger.
  • La goma a la sola exterior proporciona tracció per al dia a dia.

Detalls del producte

  • Logotip Wings a la zona del turmell
  • Logotip Jumpman a la llengüeta
  • Color mostrat: Off Noir/Chalk/Blanc perla/Chalk
  • Model: IO0760-001

Enviament i devolucions

El lliurament estàndard costa 5 € en comandes inferiors a 99 € si no ets Nike Member, i en comandes inferiors a 50 € si ets Nike Member.

Devolucions gratuïtes durant 30 dies, amb algunes exclusions.

Ressenyes (1)

5 estrelles

  • Faded noir

    Ladedahl

    I really love all the details on my new Jordan’s. I purchase the faded noir. I’ve been hunting for a pair of Nikes to wear with more natural colors, esp black. These aren’t super harsh dark black so they go better with my fair and freckle filled body color. lol. I love Jordan’s. And they included gold embellishments and a cute little tassel. I would buy any shoe that comes with a little extra accessory, hint hint. I am in between 7/7.5 and always size to 7.5 with Jordans because the toe bed is very sturdy and I feel I need a little more toe room because of it! That and running shoes always 7.5.

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Sabatilles - Dona

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

149,99 €

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