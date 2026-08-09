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Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Edge Sabatilles - Dona - Pale Ivory/Negre/Muslin/Racer Pink

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Edge

Sabatilles - Dona

149,99 €
Tria una tallaGuia de talles
Recollida gratuïta
Podràs recollir el producte a la botiga en finalitzar la compra

Canvia d'estil amb aquestes AJ1 d'estil color block i perfil mitjà. Els detalls brillants fan que destaquin i cridin l'atenció amb qualsevol conjunt. La pell suau s'adapta fàcilment, mentre que l'amortiment Nike Air clàssic t'ofereix un look elevat.


  • Color mostrat: Pale Ivory/Negre/Muslin/Racer Pink
  • Model: IB7007-107

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Edge

149,99 €

Canvia d'estil amb aquestes AJ1 d'estil color block i perfil mitjà. Els detalls brillants fan que destaquin i cridin l'atenció amb qualsevol conjunt. La pell suau s'adapta fàcilment, mentre que l'amortiment Nike Air clàssic t'ofereix un look elevat.

Avantatges

  • La part superior de pell ofereix durabilitat i estructura.
  • La unitat Nike Air-Sole encapsulada aporta un amortiment lleuger.
  • La goma a la sola exterior proporciona tracció per al dia a dia.

Detalls del producte

  • Logotip Wings a la zona del turmell
  • Logotip Jumpman a la llengüeta
  • Color mostrat: Pale Ivory/Negre/Muslin/Racer Pink
  • Model: IB7007-107

Enviament i devolucions

El lliurament estàndard costa 5 € en comandes inferiors a 99 € si no ets Nike Member, i en comandes inferiors a 50 € si ets Nike Member.

Devolucions gratuïtes durant 30 dies, amb algunes exclusions.

Ressenyes (18)

4.3 estrelles

  • Statement Piece

    yorubar117750092

    By far my favorite pair of Air Jordan’s. Immediately out the box the colors are vibrant and fun. A true statement piece to any wardrobe!!

  • Nice looking shoe.

    MMerc

    Nice sneaker. Love the laces and the mid top. Great color combo. Comfortable.

  • EXPOSED FOAM

    DaisyM329365840

    The shoes are pretty, the exposed foam at the top makes no sense. I have to return them for that reason.

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Edge Sabatilles - Dona

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Edge

149,99 €

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