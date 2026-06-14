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Air Jordan 1 Low SE Sabatilles - Dona - Blanc/Blanc/Platejat metal·litzat/Blanc

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

Sabatilles - Dona

30 % de descompte
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Recollida gratuïta
Podràs recollir el producte a la botiga en finalitzar la compra

Les sabatilles Air Jordan 1 Low, inspirades en les originals de 1985, ofereixen un look clàssic i impecable que és familiar i modern alhora. Aquestes sabatilles presenten un disseny icònic que es combina perfectament amb qualsevol look: de segur que sempre estaràs a punt amb elles.


  • Color mostrat: Blanc/Blanc/Platejat metal·litzat/Blanc
  • Model: IQ9381-100

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

30 % de descompte

Les sabatilles Air Jordan 1 Low, inspirades en les originals de 1985, ofereixen un look clàssic i impecable que és familiar i modern alhora. Aquestes sabatilles presenten un disseny icònic que es combina perfectament amb qualsevol look: de segur que sempre estaràs a punt amb elles.

Avantatges

  • Unitat Air-Sole encapsulada que ofereix un amortiment lleuger.
  • Part superior de pell per proporcionar més durabilitat i un look prèmium.
  • Sola exterior de goma massissa que augmenta la tracció en terrenys diversos.

Detalls del producte

  • Color mostrat: Blanc/Blanc/Platejat metal·litzat/Blanc
  • Model: IQ9381-100

Enviament i devolucions

El lliurament estàndard costa 5 € en comandes inferiors a 99 € si no ets Nike Member, i en comandes inferiors a 50 € si ets Nike Member.

Devolucions gratuïtes durant 30 dies, amb algunes exclusions.

Ressenyes (3)

4.3 estrelles

  • Mariola528241096

    Πολύ άνετο και ποιοτικό παπούτσι. Εξαιρετική εφαρμογή και ωραίος σχεδιασμός!

  • Maybe one of my favorite styles I have gotten

    Maggie247744650

    These are the perfect summer shoe. The fit is comfortable. Love the style of them

  • Synthetic leather, feels cheap!

    Suzanne00356f605fc94f82a79a4d1cc5656392

    I did not expect these to have synthetic materials in the upper. The product description did not specify this. No matter how hard they try, synthetic leather feels stiff and cheap, not the usual Jordan brand quality. They were also way off on sizing (about a half size too large in my normal size). I was disappointed, to say the least and will be returning them.

Air Jordan 1 Low SE Sabatilles - Dona

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

30 % de descompte

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