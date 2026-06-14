Air Jordan 1 Low SE Sabatilles - Dona

Mariola528241096
Πολύ άνετο και ποιοτικό παπούτσι. Εξαιρετική εφαρμογή και ωραίος σχεδιασμός!
Les sabatilles Air Jordan 1 Low, inspirades en les originals de 1985, ofereixen un look clàssic i impecable que és familiar i modern alhora. Aquestes sabatilles presenten un disseny icònic que es combina perfectament amb qualsevol look: de segur que sempre estaràs a punt amb elles.
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Les sabatilles Air Jordan 1 Low, inspirades en les originals de 1985, ofereixen un look clàssic i impecable que és familiar i modern alhora. Aquestes sabatilles presenten un disseny icònic que es combina perfectament amb qualsevol look: de segur que sempre estaràs a punt amb elles.
El lliurament estàndard costa 5 € en comandes inferiors a 99 € si no ets Nike Member, i en comandes inferiors a 50 € si ets Nike Member.
Devolucions gratuïtes durant 30 dies, amb algunes exclusions.
4.3 estrelles
Mariola528241096
Πολύ άνετο και ποιοτικό παπούτσι. Εξαιρετική εφαρμογή και ωραίος σχεδιασμός!
Maybe one of my favorite styles I have gotten
Maggie247744650
These are the perfect summer shoe. The fit is comfortable. Love the style of them
Synthetic leather, feels cheap!
Suzanne00356f605fc94f82a79a4d1cc5656392
I did not expect these to have synthetic materials in the upper. The product description did not specify this. No matter how hard they try, synthetic leather feels stiff and cheap, not the usual Jordan brand quality. They were also way off on sizing (about a half size too large in my normal size). I was disappointed, to say the least and will be returning them.
Air Jordan 1 Low SE