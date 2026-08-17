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Nike AeroSwift Samarreta de tirants de running de disseny cropped Dri-FIT ADV - Dona - Sapphire/Hot Lava/Hot Lava

Materials reciclats

Nike AeroSwift

Samarreta de tirants de running de disseny cropped Dri-FIT ADV - Dona

89,99 €
Sapphire/Hot Lava/Hot Lava
Team Red/Negre/Negre
Illusion Green/Negre/Negre
Tria una tallaGuia de talles
Recollida gratuïta
Podràs recollir el producte a la botiga en finalitzar la compra

Aquest producte està confeccionat amb fibres de polièster 100 % reciclat.

Aquesta part superior de teixit Woven, actualitzada amb elements gràfics nous i un missatge per al teu oponent, et prepara per a la carrera. És lleugera i transpirable, amb una tecnologia avançada que capil·laritza la suor per mantenir la frescor mentre deixes enrere la competència.


  • Color mostrat: Sapphire/Hot Lava/Hot Lava
  • Model: IF3649-570

Nike AeroSwift

89,99 €

Aquesta part superior de teixit Woven, actualitzada amb elements gràfics nous i un missatge per al teu oponent, et prepara per a la carrera. És lleugera i transpirable, amb una tecnologia avançada que capil·laritza la suor per mantenir la frescor mentre deixes enrere la competència.

Avantatges

  • La tecnologia de capil·larització de la suor Nike Dri-FIT ADV va un pas més enllà amb zones de frescor i transpirabilitat avançades per mantenir la comoditat i evitar la humitat.
  • Les obertures laterals i les seccions perforades a la part frontal i posterior proporcionen flux d'aire a les zones on s'acumula més la suor.
  • Les costures planes al coll i a les cises ofereixen suavitat, comoditat i llibertat de moviment.

Detalls del producte

  • Estampat "Too Fast To Follow" a la part posterior
  • 100 % polièster
  • Rentar a màquina
  • Producte importat
  • Color mostrat: Sapphire/Hot Lava/Hot Lava
  • Model: IF3649-570

Talles i ajustos

    • La persona de la fotografia porta una talla S i fa 170 cm d'alçada
    • Ajust entallat: elegant i estret
  • Guia de talles

Enviament i devolucions

El lliurament estàndard costa 5 € en comandes inferiors a 99 € si no ets Nike Member, i en comandes inferiors a 50 € si ets Nike Member.

Devolucions gratuïtes durant 30 dies, amb algunes exclusions.

Com s'ha confeccionat?

    • El polièster reciclat que inclouen els productes Nike s'extreu a partir d'ampolles de plàstic reciclades, que es netegen, es trituren en flocs i es converteixen en boletes. Aquestes boletes es converteixen en noves fibres d'alta qualitat, que s'utilitzen als nostres productes per oferir un alt rendiment amb menys impacte contra el medi ambient.
    • A més de reduir els residus, el polièster reciclat redueix les emissions de carboni fins al 30 % en comparació amb el polièster verge. Nike recupera anualment una mitjana de mil milions d’ampolles de plàstic dels abocadors i vies fluvials.

Ressenyes (1)

3 estrelles

  • Fits small

    Itzel556524148

    The green tank is stunning but runs small. I’m 5ft, 120lbs and got the size S. Fit too tight around the chest area. The neckline also felt too high and tight for me. Returning.

Nike AeroSwift Samarreta de tirants de running de disseny cropped Dri-FIT ADV - Dona

Nike AeroSwift

89,99 €

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