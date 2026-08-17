Nike AeroSwift Samarreta de tirants de running de disseny cropped Dri-FIT ADV - Dona

Fits small
Itzel556524148
The green tank is stunning but runs small. I’m 5ft, 120lbs and got the size S. Fit too tight around the chest area. The neckline also felt too high and tight for me. Returning.
Materials reciclats
Aquest producte està confeccionat amb fibres de polièster 100 % reciclat.
Aquesta part superior de teixit Woven, actualitzada amb elements gràfics nous i un missatge per al teu oponent, et prepara per a la carrera. És lleugera i transpirable, amb una tecnologia avançada que capil·laritza la suor per mantenir la frescor mentre deixes enrere la competència.
Nike AeroSwift
Aquesta part superior de teixit Woven, actualitzada amb elements gràfics nous i un missatge per al teu oponent, et prepara per a la carrera. És lleugera i transpirable, amb una tecnologia avançada que capil·laritza la suor per mantenir la frescor mentre deixes enrere la competència.
El lliurament estàndard costa 5 € en comandes inferiors a 99 € si no ets Nike Member, i en comandes inferiors a 50 € si ets Nike Member.
Devolucions gratuïtes durant 30 dies, amb algunes exclusions.
3 estrelles
Fits small
Itzel556524148
The green tank is stunning but runs small. I’m 5ft, 120lbs and got the size S. Fit too tight around the chest area. The neckline also felt too high and tight for me. Returning.
Nike AeroSwift