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Nike AeroSwift Samarreta de running Dri-FIT ADV - Dona - Blanc/Negre

Materials reciclats

Nike AeroSwift

Samarreta de running Dri-FIT ADV - Dona

84,99 €
Blanc/Negre
Negre/Blanc
Barely Green/Negre
Laser Orange/Negre
Atomic Pink/Old Royal
Aluminum/Atomic Pink
Tria una tallaGuia de talles
Recollida gratuïta
Podràs recollir el producte a la botiga en finalitzar la compra

Aquest producte està confeccionat amb fibres de polièster 100 % reciclat.

Dissenyada per a les curses, aquesta samarreta AeroSwift t'ajuda a mantenir la transpirabilitat i la frescor quan la pressió augmenta. El teixit lleuger que capil·laritza la suor està reforçat amb zones perforades per oferir ventilació de la sortida fins a la meta.


  • Color mostrat: Blanc/Negre
  • Model: IF1252-100

Nike AeroSwift

84,99 €

Dissenyada per a les curses, aquesta samarreta AeroSwift t'ajuda a mantenir la transpirabilitat i la frescor quan la pressió augmenta. El teixit lleuger que capil·laritza la suor està reforçat amb zones perforades per oferir ventilació de la sortida fins a la meta.

Avantatges

  • La tecnologia de capil·larització de la suor Nike Dri-FIT ADV va un pas més enllà amb zones de frescor i transpirabilitat avançades per mantenir la comoditat i evitar la humitat.
  • Les costures planes al coll i a les cises ofereixen suavitat, comoditat i llibertat de moviment.
  • Els orificis de ventilació milloren la transpirabilitat a les zones de més suor.
  • L'ajust entallat se cenyeix al cos.

Detalls del producte

  • Logotips Swoosh
  • 100 % polièster
  • Rentar a màquina
  • Producte importat
  • Color mostrat: Blanc/Negre
  • Model: IF1252-100

Talles i ajustos

Enviament i devolucions

El lliurament estàndard costa 5 € en comandes inferiors a 99 € si no ets Nike Member, i en comandes inferiors a 50 € si ets Nike Member.

Devolucions gratuïtes durant 30 dies, amb algunes exclusions.

Com s'ha confeccionat?

    • El polièster reciclat que inclouen els productes Nike s'extreu a partir d'ampolles de plàstic reciclades, que es netegen, es trituren en flocs i es converteixen en boletes. Aquestes boletes es converteixen en noves fibres d'alta qualitat, que s'utilitzen als nostres productes per oferir un alt rendiment amb menys impacte contra el medi ambient.
    • A més de reduir els residus, el polièster reciclat redueix les emissions de carboni fins al 30 % en comparació amb el polièster verge. Nike recupera anualment una mitjana de mil milions d’ampolles de plàstic dels abocadors i vies fluvials.

Ressenyes (21)

5 estrelles

  • Smooth Running Top

    Keri

    I'll get started with the fit. It's lightweight and snug, form fitting without feeling tight and once you start running, you barely notice it. The design is simple but classy. I'm not the biggest fan of the racerback but the cut feels natural and it stays out of the way. The fabric is my favorite part: thin, breathable, and it dries quickly even on hot days. I love how weightless it feels. If I could change anything, I’d say the sizing runs a bit small, so I’d love just a touch more room in the chest area. Other than that, it’s a great dri-fit shirt to wear on your run.

    El producte s'ha rebut gratis o s'ha valorat com a part d'un sorteig/obsequi, o com a resultat de bescanviar un descompte.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Love these new running tops

    Calliope

    Another great workout tank! This tank was Pete t for running and hiking as well as CrossFit. The design allows it to be breathable and to be able to move around in. It’s perfect for a run or workout in the summer months. It’s lightweight and a soft top. It’s easy to slip on and off. Fits great over a sports bra. The Nike design and logos are not overwhelming. The perforated holes make it breathable all the way around. Be sure to go one size up if you are bustier.

    El producte s'ha rebut gratis o s'ha valorat com a part d'un sorteig/obsequi, o com a resultat de bescanviar un descompte.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Satisfied

    Nenja

    Love this elevated line of dri- fit clothing! As a distant runner, I never wear anything new on race day to avoid chafing or running uncomfortably for a long period. However, Nikes lightweight dri-fit clothing line, feels as light as a feather. The comfort against my skin and over my sports bra is so soft to touch that it doesn’t feel like I’m wearing anything. When it comes to design, at first, I was skeptical about the cut in the back, which isn’t the traditional way of cutting it but when I put it to work by wearing it, I felt fine. The small, subtle holes in certain parts of the shirt is a small detail that looks pretty clean. I was also, at first sure about the collar and placement of the Nike symbols, but it grew on me and I love it. This shirt looks great in black and I’m happy to wear it on walks and jogs on a trail, during a race, and for an athleisure look.

    El producte s'ha rebut gratis o s'ha valorat com a part d'un sorteig/obsequi, o com a resultat de bescanviar un descompte.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Nike AeroSwift Samarreta de running Dri-FIT ADV - Dona

Nike AeroSwift

84,99 €

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