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Nike AeroSwift "Keely Hodgkinson" Samarreta de tirants de running de disseny cropped Dri-FIT ADV - Dona - Thunder Blue/Linen

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Nike AeroSwift "Keely Hodgkinson"

Samarreta de tirants de running de disseny cropped Dri-FIT ADV - Dona

69,99 €
Tria una tallaGuia de talles
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Hem afegit un toc daurat a aquesta part superior cenyida per retre homenatge a l'afany de la Keely Hodgkinson per aconseguir medalles. Dissenyada per competir, presenta una tecnologia avançada que capil·laritza la suor i butxaques obertes per desar-hi els teus aliments energètics. El teixit elàstic de canalé incorpora un folre suau com la seda i una vora elàstica per oferir un ajust ferm i còmode fins a la línia de meta.


  • Color mostrat: Thunder Blue/Linen
  • Model: IM7561-437

Nike AeroSwift "Keely Hodgkinson"

69,99 €

Hem afegit un toc daurat a aquesta part superior cenyida per retre homenatge a l'afany de la Keely Hodgkinson per aconseguir medalles. Dissenyada per competir, presenta una tecnologia avançada que capil·laritza la suor i butxaques obertes per desar-hi els teus aliments energètics. El teixit elàstic de canalé incorpora un folre suau com la seda i una vora elàstica per oferir un ajust ferm i còmode fins a la línia de meta.

Avantatges

  • La tecnologia Nike Dri-FIT ADV combina un teixit que capil·laritza la humitat amb un disseny avançat i característiques que mantenen la transpirabilitat i la comoditat.
  • Les butxaques obertes a la part posterior permeten desar-hi fàcilment els gels.

Detalls del producte

  • Logotips Swoosh amb disseny no reflector
  • Cos: 89 % polièster, 11 % elastà. Folre: 88 % polièster, 12 % elastà.
  • Rentar a màquina
  • Producte importat
  • Color mostrat: Thunder Blue/Linen
  • Model: IM7561-437

Talles i ajustos

    • La persona de la fotografia porta una talla S i fa 178 cm d'alçada
    • Ajust cenyit: adaptat a la forma del cos
  • Guia de talles

Enviament i devolucions

El lliurament estàndard costa 5 € en comandes inferiors a 99 € si no ets Nike Member, i en comandes inferiors a 50 € si ets Nike Member.

Devolucions gratuïtes durant 30 dies, amb algunes exclusions.

Ressenyes (1)

5 estrelles

  • Perfect race top, highly recommended

    Anonyma

    Awesome shirt, body hugging but not too tight, bit stretchy but not too much. Not see through, light, but not too thin. I like that this top does not have a built in bra. Plus it has slim pockets for gel and does not ride up. Perfect top for my next marathon, will buy the black one, too. I bought my usual size S and it fits perfectly, it’s true to size in my opinion. Btw: this green is such a cool color, waiting for the whole Illusion green Aeroswift line launching in Europe (looking at you Nike…!). Big love, Highly recommended👍

Nike AeroSwift "Keely Hodgkinson" Samarreta de tirants de running de disseny cropped Dri-FIT ADV - Dona

Nike AeroSwift "Keely Hodgkinson"

69,99 €

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