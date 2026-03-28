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Nike AeroSwift Jaqueta de running Storm-FIT Aerogami - Home - Negre/Summit White

Materials reciclats

Nike AeroSwift

Jaqueta de running Storm-FIT Aerogami - Home

224,99 €
Recollida gratuïta
Podràs recollir el producte a la botiga en finalitzar la compra

Aquest producte està confeccionat amb fibres de polièster reciclades, almenys, en un 50 %.

La jaqueta Aerogami, que està dissenyada per al running, t'ajuda a mantenir el ritme durant qualsevol carrera o temporada. El disseny impermeable i resistent al vent t'ajuda a fer front a les inclemències del temps. La innovadora tecnologia Aerogami reacciona a la suor corporal a l'instant per oferir una circulació de l'aire òptima quan més cal.


  • Color mostrat: Negre/Summit White
  • Model: FZ9039-010

Nike AeroSwift

224,99 €

La jaqueta Aerogami, que està dissenyada per al running, t'ajuda a mantenir el ritme durant qualsevol carrera o temporada. El disseny impermeable i resistent al vent t'ajuda a fer front a les inclemències del temps. La innovadora tecnologia Aerogami reacciona a la suor corporal a l'instant per oferir una circulació de l'aire òptima quan més cal.

Per a tot tipus de condicions meteorològiques

La tecnologia Nike Storm-FIT permet plantar cara a les inclemències del temps, com ara el vent i la pluja, per mantenir la comoditat en les condicions més adverses.

Tecnologia innovadora

La tecnologia Nike Aerogami afavoreix la regulació de la ventilació amb petites obertures alades, que s'obren quan s'acumula la suor i es tanquen quan s'evapora, per mantenir la transpirabilitat i la comoditat.

Més avantatges

  • Les butxaques laterals amb cremallera són perfectes per als objectes de valor.
  • Els cordons elàstics i regulables a la caputxa i la vora ofereixen un ajust personalitzable.

Detalls del producte

  • Vores elàstiques
  • Cremallera completa
  • Bloqueig del cordó a les parts frontal i posterior de la caputxa
  • Cos: 100 % polièster. Malla: 82 % polièster, 18 % elastà.
  • Rentar a màquina
  • Producte importat
  • Color mostrat: Negre/Summit White
  • Model: FZ9039-010

Talles i ajustos

    • La persona de la fotografia porta una talla M i fa 184 cm d'alçada
    • Ajust estàndard: senzill i tradicional
  • Guia de talles

Enviament i devolucions

El lliurament estàndard costa 5 € en comandes inferiors a 99 € si no ets Nike Member, i en comandes inferiors a 50 € si ets Nike Member.

Devolucions gratuïtes durant 30 dies, amb algunes exclusions.

Com s'ha confeccionat?

    • El polièster reciclat que inclouen els productes Nike s'extreu a partir d'ampolles de plàstic reciclades, que es netegen, es trituren en flocs i es converteixen en boletes. Aquestes boletes es converteixen en noves fibres d'alta qualitat, que s'utilitzen als nostres productes per oferir un alt rendiment amb menys impacte contra el medi ambient.
    • A més de reduir els residus, el polièster reciclat redueix les emissions de carboni fins al 30 % en comparació amb el polièster verge. Nike recupera anualment una mitjana de mil milions d’ampolles de plàstic dels abocadors i vies fluvials.

Ressenyes (30)

4.7 estrelles

  • My favourite running jacket because of the bungy cords

    NielsC929143787

    I like this jacket and have used it for two winters now. It is great for fall, winter and spring if it is cold. Just pair it with a warm layer underneath. It is well ventilated by the vents in the front and in the back. It is wind proof but not water proof. It gets soaked through in rain. The seams are very fragile, I have had to sow both arms and the hem in 3 places. Nike you need to improve this, the fabric is stretchy but the seems are inflexible and therefore the thread breaks. The best thing is that it has bungy cord in the hem and in the hood so you can tighten it to fit you just right - that was the selling point to me. It is too pricey, as it is not gore tex or anything like it, just regular synthetic fabric. Also the material is very light, so wear has begun to show where the zipper ends in the hem, I have had to sow that too.

  • Worth Every Penny

    miki068

    I would love to see a review from an actual runner. So, I’ll do it! I bought this jacket in volt color size large. Not only is the jacket stylish, very lightweight and attention grabbing it’s moves with my body on long runs in ANY KIND of weather. It’s especially useful during rainy/windy days. It’s nice to feel “covered” without having to wear a coat or heavy jacket not to mention motorists will always see you when running.

  • Super bad weather running jacket

    MaikB58231835

    Very light and comfortable cut running jacket. It serves me perfect as an additional layer to protect me from wind and light rain or snow, without overheating me. The Aerogami function indeed works well and seems indeed to balance a bit better out when your heating up - but these are small nuances and it is not like any game changer compared to any other rain running jacket I own(ed) - however, this one is overall having a good breathability while still keeping you temperature right. The key seems to be that the upper (light grey) part functions like a mini-poncho with rain protection material, the body is comparable to light running shorts material and the arms are like a super light windbreaker material - smart combo. I already had one medium windy day, and it blocks wind out quite well. Even though materials thin, it didn't feel like waving around in the wind. As for the rain, I used it only in light rain so far and it kept me dry. But let's face it, when it comes down to heavy rain, any light running jacket gets wet after certain time - still it protects you from feeling the impact of cold raindrops. If you after real waterproof, there's other solutions - but they come usually with more weight and way less breathability - depends a bit on ones definition and preferences what a "running jacket" is. Sizing, I'm 171 cm and with 96 cm chest between M and S - I went with M since it allows me to put two shirts or even a hoody under and still feels comfy

Nike AeroSwift Jaqueta de running Storm-FIT Aerogami - Home

Nike AeroSwift

224,99 €

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