Nike AeroSwift Jaqueta de running Storm-FIT Aerogami - Home

Very light and comfortable cut running jacket. It serves me perfect as an additional layer to protect me from wind and light rain or snow, without overheating me. The Aerogami function indeed works well and seems indeed to balance a bit better out when your heating up - but these are small nuances and it is not like any game changer compared to any other rain running jacket I own(ed) - however, this one is overall having a good breathability while still keeping you temperature right. The key seems to be that the upper (light grey) part functions like a mini-poncho with rain protection material, the body is comparable to light running shorts material and the arms are like a super light windbreaker material - smart combo. I already had one medium windy day, and it blocks wind out quite well. Even though materials thin, it didn't feel like waving around in the wind. As for the rain, I used it only in light rain so far and it kept me dry. But let's face it, when it comes down to heavy rain, any light running jacket gets wet after certain time - still it protects you from feeling the impact of cold raindrops. If you after real waterproof, there's other solutions - but they come usually with more weight and way less breathability - depends a bit on ones definition and preferences what a "running jacket" is. Sizing, I'm 171 cm and with 96 cm chest between M and S - I went with M since it allows me to put two shirts or even a hoody under and still feels comfy