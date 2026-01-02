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Nike AeroSwift Aerogami Jaqueta de running Storm-FIT - Dona - Negre/Negre

Materials reciclats

Nike AeroSwift Aerogami

Jaqueta de running Storm-FIT - Dona

234,99 €
Negre/Negre
Barely Green/Negre
Tria una tallaGuia de talles
Recollida gratuïta
Podràs recollir el producte a la botiga en finalitzar la compra

Aquest producte està confeccionat amb fibres de polièster reciclades, almenys, en un 50 %.

No deixis que el mal temps t'aturi. Aquesta jaqueta ampla i lleugera incorpora una tecnologia resistent al vent i l'aigua per mantenir la comoditat i evitar la humitat. La ventilació regulable proporciona una transpirabilitat òptima, ideal per mantenir la frescor quilòmetre rere quilòmetre o durant tota la temporada. Si necessites treure't capes, pots plegar la jaqueta dins de la butxaca per portar-la ben compacta.


  • Color mostrat: Negre/Negre
  • Model: FZ3396-010

Nike AeroSwift Aerogami

234,99 €

No deixis que el mal temps t'aturi. Aquesta jaqueta ampla i lleugera incorpora una tecnologia resistent al vent i l'aigua per mantenir la comoditat i evitar la humitat. La ventilació regulable proporciona una transpirabilitat òptima, ideal per mantenir la frescor quilòmetre rere quilòmetre o durant tota la temporada. Si necessites treure't capes, pots plegar la jaqueta dins de la butxaca per portar-la ben compacta.

Disseny preparat per a la suor

La tecnologia Nike Aerogami afavoreix la regulació de la ventilació amb petites obertures alades, que s'obren quan s'acumula la suor i es tanquen quan s'evapora, per mantenir la transpirabilitat i la comoditat.

Planta cara al mal temps

La tecnologia Nike Storm-FIT permet plantar cara a les inclemències del temps, com ara el vent i la pluja, per mantenir la comoditat en les condicions més adverses.

Estigues segura

Els cordons elàstics al coll, la caputxa i els punys ofereixen un ajust personalitzable. La veta a la part posterior de la nuca et permet desar-la quan no la fas servir.

Més avantatges

  • L'elàstic suau a l'interior dels punys evita l'arrapament.
  • Les butxaques de malla amb cremallera ofereixen més espai per desar-hi coses.

Detalls del producte

  • Cos: 100 % polièster. Malla: 82 % polièster, 18 % elastà.
  • Rentar a màquina
  • Producte importat
  • Color mostrat: Negre/Negre
  • Model: FZ3396-010

Talles i ajustos

    • La persona de la fotografia porta una talla S i fa 170 cm d'alçada
    • Ajust relaxat: còmode i informal
  • Guia de talles

Enviament i devolucions

El lliurament estàndard costa 5 € en comandes inferiors a 99 € si no ets Nike Member, i en comandes inferiors a 50 € si ets Nike Member.

Devolucions gratuïtes durant 30 dies, amb algunes exclusions.

Com s'ha confeccionat?

    • El polièster reciclat que inclouen els productes Nike s'extreu a partir d'ampolles de plàstic reciclades, que es netegen, es trituren en flocs i es converteixen en boletes. Aquestes boletes es converteixen en noves fibres d'alta qualitat, que s'utilitzen als nostres productes per oferir un alt rendiment amb menys impacte contra el medi ambient.
    • A més de reduir els residus, el polièster reciclat redueix les emissions de carboni fins al 30 % en comparació amb el polièster verge. Nike recupera anualment una mitjana de mil milions d’ampolles de plàstic dels abocadors i vies fluvials.

Ressenyes (2)

4.5 estrelles

  • Lovely jacket - great to run in - shame about the pockets!

    Lynseyo769428461

    Lovely jacket, really well thought out and excellent quality. I have ran in it a few times and found it really comfortable to run in. Nice and roomy and not restricting in any way. The only down side is that that pockets are right on the sides of the jacket. A couple of times I wanted to put my gloves in my pockets, as my hands had gotten too warm whilst running and this was a bit tricky to do so ended because of the position of the pockets so just keeping hold of them whilst I ran.

  • Anjad7998f53e82d4a53b5396c0eb4ae0e36

    Super Passform, sitzt locker und ist auch beim Laufen, wenn man schwitzt, nicht unangenehm. Würde ich auf jeden Fall empfehlen

Nike AeroSwift Aerogami Jaqueta de running Storm-FIT - Dona

Nike AeroSwift Aerogami

234,99 €

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