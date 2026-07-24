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ACG Zegama Trail Sabatilles de trail running - Dona - Summit White/Phantom/Safety Orange/Negre

ACG Zegama Trail

Sabatilles de trail running - Dona

169,99 €
Summit White/Phantom/Safety Orange/Negre
Ghost/Sea Glass/Smoke Grey/Cement Grey
Crema II/Safety Orange/Light Orewood Brown
Negre/Safety Orange/Anthracite/Summit White
Barely Green/Tattoo/Lila platejat
Spruce Fog/Sea Glass/Negre/Black Spruce
Tria una tallaGuia de talles
Recollida gratuïta
Podràs recollir el producte a la botiga en finalitzar la compra
  • Color mostrat: Summit White/Phantom/Safety Orange/Negre
  • Model: HV8115-103

ACG Zegama Trail

169,99 €

Un bon trail runner ocupa el lloc que li pertoca a la col·lecció ACG, que arriba amb algunes millores per a totes les condicions. Les ACG Zegama, lleugeres i amb un amortiment excepcional, combinen una tracció adherent i més espai per als dits dels peus per proporcionar una comoditat i un control duradors en terrenys irregulars i per camins. Pujades empinades, revolts tancats, descens en picat: les Zegama poden fer front a qualsevol situació. Tu també?

Amortiment de múltiples capes

L'entresola actualitzada inclou més escuma ZoomX ultralleugera directament sota el peu per maximitzar l'amortiment. Per altra banda, una capa d'escuma Cushlon 3.0 ajuda a proporcionar protecció contra impactes, comoditat i estabilitat en superfícies irregulars.

Espai per moure's

L'avantpeu i la puntera més amples, dissenyats específicament per a les persones que fan trail running, permeten que els peus s'estenguin per obtenir més estabilitat en terrenys difícils.

Vora millorada

Per evitar que la brutícia entri dins de les sabatilles, la zona del turmell millorada presenta un teixit elàstic per a un ajust més còmode i personalitzat al voltant del taló.

Tracció fiable, control màxim

La sola exterior Vibram® MegaGrip amb tecnologia Traction Lug proporciona una tracció inigualable en condicions diverses.

Més avantatges

La part superior de malla, lleugera i resistent, està dissenyada per suportar els terrenys més difícils.

Detalls del producte

  • Pes: 271 g aprox. (número 39 de dona)
  • Drop del taló a la puntera: 4 mm
  • Color mostrat: Summit White/Phantom/Safety Orange/Negre
  • Model: HV8115-103

Enviament i devolucions

El lliurament estàndard costa 5 € en comandes inferiors a 99 € si no ets Nike Member, i en comandes inferiors a 50 € si ets Nike Member.

Devolucions gratuïtes durant 30 dies, amb algunes exclusions.

Ressenyes (22)

4.7 estrelles

  • W Nike Acg Zegama Trail Shoe

    Zee

    The shoes deliver a true-to-size fit with thick foam cushioning that absorbs heavy impact and reduces fatigue on rough terrain. Deep rubber lugs bite confidently into mud and rock, while the breathable mesh upper stands up to abrasive brush. The best feature is the plush cushioning paired with aggressive, reliable traction. However, the ankle collar is initially stiff and needs a short break-in period.

    El producte s'ha rebut gratis o s'ha valorat com a part d'un sorteig/obsequi, o com a resultat de bescanviar un descompte.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Trail Shoes

    Lex

    These are very comfortable. I like how my feet don’t feel cramped when using them. It is true to size. It is very cushioned and has good support.

    El producte s'ha rebut gratis o s'ha valorat com a part d'un sorteig/obsequi, o com a resultat de bescanviar un descompte.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Pretty solid

    Akc14

    This is a pretty solid shoe! I normally size up 1/2 a size (im an 8.5 but usually get a 9) when it comes to running shoes but I feel as if you can stick to your normal size. Theres a lot ankle support which is really nice when you’re running on some uneven surfaces (on trails). The opening isn’t restrictive either.

    El producte s'ha rebut gratis o s'ha valorat com a part d'un sorteig/obsequi, o com a resultat de bescanviar un descompte.
    #productsprovidedbynike

ACG Zegama Trail Sabatilles de trail running - Dona

ACG Zegama Trail

169,99 €

Una comoditat implacable. Trepitjades suaus per arrasar camins salvatges.

Ideals per a

Trail running

Terreny

Molt tècnic

Amortiment

Màxim

Pes de les sabatilles

271 g aprox. (número 39 de dona)

Drop del taló a la puntera

4 mm

Especificacions tècniques

Pes de les sabatilles

271 g aprox. (número 39 de dona)

Drop del taló a la puntera

4 mm

Tecnologia

Escuma ZoomX, escuma Cushlon 3.0 i Vibram® Megagrip

Característiques de rendiment

  • Capes d'amortiment

    L'entresola actualitzada inclou més escuma ZoomX ultralleugera directament sota el peu per maximitzar l'amortiment. Per altra banda, una capa d'escuma Cushlon 3.0 ajuda a proporcionar protecció contra impactes, comoditat i estabilitat en superfícies irregulars.

  • Espai per moure's

    L'avantpeu i la puntera més amples, dissenyats específicament per a les persones que fan trail running, permeten que els peus s'estenguin per obtenir més estabilitat en terrenys difícils.

  • Vora millorada

    Per evitar que la brutícia entri dins de les sabatilles, la zona del turmell millorada presenta un teixit elàstic per a un ajust més còmode i personalitzat al voltant del taló.

  • Tracció fiable, control màxim

    La sola exterior Vibram® Megagrip amb tecnologia Traction Lug proporciona una tracció inigualable en condicions diverses.

Addie Bracy

"L'amortiment és còmode, però no massa tou. No es perd la fiabilitat que ofereix una estructura més rígida. Ofereixen una bona combinació de rigidesa i comoditat."

Addie Bracy

Atleta ACG, tres cops corredora de muntanya de l'any dels EUA

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