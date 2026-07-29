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Nike ACG "Wolf Tree" Armilla estampada - Anthracite/Negre/Summit White

Materials reciclats

Nike ACG "Wolf Tree"

Armilla estampada

109,99 €
Tria una tallaGuia de talles
Aquest producte està exclòs de les promocions i els descomptes del lloc web.
Recollida gratuïta
Podràs recollir el producte a la botiga en finalitzar la compra

L'armilla "Wolf Tree" està confeccionada amb un teixit Polartec® per oferir una calidesa fiable quan fa fred. L'ajust és ample al cos per afavorir la llibertat de moviment i fer que sigui fàcil de combinar amb altres peces de roba.


  • Color mostrat: Anthracite/Negre/Summit White
  • Model: HV1121-060

Nike ACG "Wolf Tree"

109,99 €

L'armilla "Wolf Tree" està confeccionada amb un teixit Polartec® per oferir una calidesa fiable quan fa fred. L'ajust és ample al cos per afavorir la llibertat de moviment i fer que sigui fàcil de combinar amb altres peces de roba.

Avantatges

  • El teixit Fleece Polartec® supersuau reté l'escalfor sense alentir-te.
  • L'ajust és ample al cos per afavorir la llibertat de moviment i fer que sigui fàcil de combinar amb altres peces de roba.
  • Els rivets elàstics a les cises i la cintura creen un acabat impecable.

Detalls del producte

  • Ajust relaxat
  • Teixit Fleece raspallat
  • Logotips brodats que brillen en la foscor
  • Microesferes amb forma d'ovni ACG
  • Butxaca oberta
  • Vora i cises elàstiques
  • Producte importat
  • 100 % polièster
  • Rentar a màquina
  • Color mostrat: Anthracite/Negre/Summit White
  • Model: HV1121-060

Talles i ajustos

    • La persona de la fotografia porta una talla M i fa 180 cm d'alçada
    • Ajust relaxat: còmode i informal
  • Guia de talles

Enviament i devolucions

El lliurament estàndard costa 5 € en comandes inferiors a 99 € si no ets Nike Member, i en comandes inferiors a 50 € si ets Nike Member.

Devolucions gratuïtes durant 30 dies, amb algunes exclusions.

Ressenyes (4)

4 estrelles

  • A huge let down

    rustic09

    I was super excited when this went on sale but the actual vest looks nothing like the picture its extremely thin material and the xl wasnt even long enough the wolf print also did not look very cool a huge letdown

  • Nike ACG wolf tree alien print vest

    Michael

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I’ve recently started liking the ACG wolf tree items. I wish it was a tad bit longer, but it’s right at the waist line still fits just fine. Once you put anything ACG wolf tree on it causes instant warmth. Nice and soft and comfortable.

    El producte s'ha rebut gratis o s'ha valorat com a part d'un sorteig/obsequi, o com a resultat de bescanviar un descompte.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Acg alien vest

    Uncle Scrooge

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Acg is the best. All the little details. Ufo pull tab that glows in the dark 🔥

    El producte s'ha rebut gratis o s'ha valorat com a part d'un sorteig/obsequi, o com a resultat de bescanviar un descompte.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Nike ACG "Wolf Tree" Armilla estampada

Nike ACG "Wolf Tree"

109,99 €

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