Nike ACG "Wolf Tree" Armilla estampada

A huge let down
rustic09
I was super excited when this went on sale but the actual vest looks nothing like the picture its extremely thin material and the xl wasnt even long enough the wolf print also did not look very cool a huge letdown
Materials reciclats
L'armilla "Wolf Tree" està confeccionada amb un teixit Polartec® per oferir una calidesa fiable quan fa fred. L'ajust és ample al cos per afavorir la llibertat de moviment i fer que sigui fàcil de combinar amb altres peces de roba.
Nike ACG "Wolf Tree"
L'armilla "Wolf Tree" està confeccionada amb un teixit Polartec® per oferir una calidesa fiable quan fa fred. L'ajust és ample al cos per afavorir la llibertat de moviment i fer que sigui fàcil de combinar amb altres peces de roba.
El lliurament estàndard costa 5 € en comandes inferiors a 99 € si no ets Nike Member, i en comandes inferiors a 50 € si ets Nike Member.
Devolucions gratuïtes durant 30 dies, amb algunes exclusions.
4 estrelles
A huge let down
rustic09
I was super excited when this went on sale but the actual vest looks nothing like the picture its extremely thin material and the xl wasnt even long enough the wolf print also did not look very cool a huge letdown
Nike ACG wolf tree alien print vest
Michael
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I’ve recently started liking the ACG wolf tree items. I wish it was a tad bit longer, but it’s right at the waist line still fits just fine. Once you put anything ACG wolf tree on it causes instant warmth. Nice and soft and comfortable.
El producte s'ha rebut gratis o s'ha valorat com a part d'un sorteig/obsequi, o com a resultat de bescanviar un descompte.
#productsprovidedbynike
Acg alien vest
Uncle Scrooge
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Acg is the best. All the little details. Ufo pull tab that glows in the dark 🔥
El producte s'ha rebut gratis o s'ha valorat com a part d'un sorteig/obsequi, o com a resultat de bescanviar un descompte.
#productsprovidedbynike
Nike ACG "Wolf Tree"