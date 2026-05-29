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ACG Trailwind Jaqueta Storm-FIT ADV - Home - Anthracite/Summit White

Materials reciclats

ACG Trailwind

Jaqueta Storm-FIT ADV - Home

179,99 €
Tria una tallaGuia de talles
Recollida gratuïta
Podràs recollir el producte a la botiga en finalitzar la compra

Aquest producte està confeccionat, almenys, amb un 75 % de fibres de nylon reciclat.

Vent de cara i fang fins als turmells? Aquesta jaqueta pot amb tot. Hem fet servir nylon ultralleuger amb tecnologia resistent al vent i impermeable per crear un disseny preparat per a qualsevol condició meteorològica. I si la tempesta afluixa, es pot plegar fàcilment dins la seva pròpia butxaca interior de mida reduïda.


  • Color mostrat: Anthracite/Summit White
  • Model: IO9695-060

ACG Trailwind

179,99 €

Vent de cara i fang fins als turmells? Aquesta jaqueta pot amb tot. Hem fet servir nylon ultralleuger amb tecnologia resistent al vent i impermeable per crear un disseny preparat per a qualsevol condició meteorològica. I si la tempesta afluixa, es pot plegar fàcilment dins la seva pròpia butxaca interior de mida reduïda.

Detalls del producte

  • Cos: 100 % nylon. Malla: 82 % polièster, 18 % elastà.
  • Vores elàstiques
  • Logotips ACG i Swoosh amb disseny reflector
  • Aquest producte no s'ha d'utilitzar com a equip de protecció individual
  • Rentar a màquina
  • Producte importat
  • Color mostrat: Anthracite/Summit White
  • Model: IO9695-060

Talles i ajustos

    • La persona de la fotografia porta una talla M i fa 191 cm d'alçada
    • Ajust estàndard: senzill i tradicional
  • Guia de talles

Enviament i devolucions

El lliurament estàndard costa 5 € en comandes inferiors a 99 € si no ets Nike Member, i en comandes inferiors a 50 € si ets Nike Member.

Devolucions gratuïtes durant 30 dies, amb algunes exclusions.

Com s'ha confeccionat?

    • El nylon reciclat dels productes de Nike s'aprofita per elaborar una gran varietat de materials que s'utilitzen per fabricar pistes de tennis o xarxes per pescar. El nylon es neteja, es classifica i es talla en llàmines. Després, se sotmet a processos de reciclatge químics o mecànics per crear fils nous de nylon reciclat.
    • Les peces confeccionades amb materials fabricats fets amb nylon reciclat redueixen les emissions de diòxid de carboni fins a un 50 % en comparació amb el nylon nou.

Ressenyes (23)

4.4 estrelles

  • Lightweight and effective

    Momof6

    When this jacket first arrived, I was genuinely shocked by how compact it was. I can quite literally fold it up and fit it in the palm of my hand. It's also incredibly lightweight—so lightweight, in fact, that I questioned whether it would actually provide much warmth or protection from the elements. Thankfully, living in the Midwest during the spring gave us plenty of opportunities to put it to the test. This jacket provided enough coverage to keep both my husband and teenage son warm while the wind was howling outside, and it kept them mostly dry through various forms of precipitation, including rain and even some light snow. Overall, this jacket has been a solid win for our household. It's lightweight, easy to pack, and performed much better than I expected given how compact it is.

    El producte s'ha rebut gratis o s'ha valorat com a part d'un sorteig/obsequi, o com a resultat de bescanviar un descompte.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Windbreaker

    Joey Personal

    The garment fits well and has breathability.

    El producte s'ha rebut gratis o s'ha valorat com a part d'un sorteig/obsequi, o com a resultat de bescanviar un descompte.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Nike ACG Trailwind Jacket

    Eli

    Simply put, this jacket is exceptional. If you can imagine a heavy-duty, yet lightweight, rain jacket, this is it. It looks sleek. It feels premium. It fits perfectly. I wish I had gotten it sooner, because it passes every test with flying colors!

    El producte s'ha rebut gratis o s'ha valorat com a part d'un sorteig/obsequi, o com a resultat de bescanviar un descompte.
    #productsprovidedbynike

ACG Trailwind Jaqueta Storm-FIT ADV - Home

ACG Trailwind

179,99 €

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