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ACG Morpho Jaqueta per a la pluja Storm-FIT ADV - Dona - Negre/Summit White

Materials reciclats

ACG Morpho

Jaqueta per a la pluja Storm-FIT ADV - Dona

269,99 €
Tria una tallaGuia de talles
Recollida gratuïta
Podràs recollir el producte a la botiga en finalitzar la compra

Aquest producte està confeccionat, almenys, amb un 75 % de fibres de nylon reciclat.

Per assegurar-nos que aquesta jaqueta resisteix la pluja, el vent i la humitat, l'hem provat en una expedició de 74 km per la selva tropical costa-riquenya. La protecció avançada contra les inclemències del temps i les característiques de compressió que incorpora la jaqueta et protegeixen de les condicions extremes. I quan no necessitis la protecció, la pots plegar i desar a la butxaca interior.


  • Color mostrat: Negre/Summit White
  • Model: HJ0246-010

ACG Morpho

269,99 €

La tecnologia avançada impermeable i resistent al vent et protegeix de les tempestes.

Per assegurar-nos que aquesta jaqueta resisteix la pluja, el vent i la humitat, l'hem provat en una expedició de 74 km per la selva tropical costa-riquenya. La protecció avançada contra les inclemències del temps i les característiques de compressió que incorpora la jaqueta et protegeixen de les condicions extremes. I quan no necessitis la protecció, la pots plegar i desar a la butxaca interior.

Detalls del producte

  • 100 % nylon
  • Esfera amb la forma de la Terra d'ACG
  • Etiqueta interna amb la inscripció "Morpho"
  • Veta
  • Butxaques
  • Logotips ACG i Storm-FIT ADV brodats
  • Rentar a màquina
  • Producte importat
  • Color mostrat: Negre/Summit White
  • Model: HJ0246-010

Talles i ajustos

    • La persona de la fotografia porta una talla S i fa 170 cm d'alçada
    • Ajust relaxat: còmode i informal
  • Guia de talles

Enviament i devolucions

El lliurament estàndard costa 5 € en comandes inferiors a 99 € si no ets Nike Member, i en comandes inferiors a 50 € si ets Nike Member.

Devolucions gratuïtes durant 30 dies, amb algunes exclusions.

Com s'ha confeccionat?

    • El nylon reciclat dels productes de Nike s'aprofita per elaborar una gran varietat de materials que s'utilitzen per fabricar pistes de tennis o xarxes per pescar. El nylon es neteja, es classifica i es talla en llàmines. Després, se sotmet a processos de reciclatge químics o mecànics per crear fils nous de nylon reciclat.
    • Les peces confeccionades amb materials fabricats fets amb nylon reciclat redueixen les emissions de diòxid de carboni fins a un 50 % en comparació amb el nylon nou.

Ressenyes (2)

4 estrelles

  • Walter961431208

    Absolutely love it. Nike has never failed me with their products. It’s a must have. 🫶🏾

  • Super lightweight and stylish but also feels fragile and pockets easy to rip

    Vortex

    I got the black color in size small reading it was oversized. It fits me about right when wearing tshirts or a light sweeter but not sure it would work with bulkier clothes underneath. I would say it has a normal fit not oversized. I love the design and how lightweight the jacket is but the pockets are so thin, I’m honestly afraid to even using the pockets to store my iPhone pro or my keys. I think they wouldn’t hold up the weight. And the jacket overall feels very fragile exactly because of how thin it is. I would only wear it for city walks not to hike in forests. Also that’s not a jacket for summer rains. I tried using it in 28-30C weather, with just a tshirt underneath and I was sweating. I don’t think it’s a jacket to wear about 25C. Btw I would like to see ACG to write in the product descriptions the temperature range of each product. Now they only mention the location a product has been tested but I don’t find that specific enough. Finally I like the design around the neck but I also noticed that after wearing the jacket for a couple of hours my neck started hurting in the area where the zipper was touching my neck under the chin area. And I have a long neck. Overall, I think it’s overpriced for the specific use case I will end up using it. As a spring / autumn rain jacket. Is not a jacket you can wear unzipped. It doesn’t looks as good and it’s not easy to zip and unzipped and there are no other buttons if you don’t want to zip it.

ACG Morpho Jaqueta per a la pluja Storm-FIT ADV - Dona

ACG Morpho

269,99 €

La tecnologia avançada impermeable i resistent al vent et protegeix de les tempestes.

Disseny per a

Excursionisme

Protecció contra l'aigua

Impermeable

Protecció contra el vent

A prova de vent

Pes

Aprox. 350 g (talla petita per a dona)

Especificacions tècniques

Tecnologia

Storm-FIT ADV

Farciment

Sense farciment

Sostenibilitat

Aquest producte està confeccionat, almenys, amb un 75 % de fibres de nylon reciclat.

Característiques de rendiment

  • Equipament per a l'aventura

    Juntament amb les costures totalment segellades, la jaqueta incorpora una cremallera frontal bidireccional resistent a l'aigua i solapes protectores a les butxaques laterals amb cremallera per oferir més protecció.

  • Plega-la i continua

    Aquesta jaqueta es pot plegar i desar a la butxaca interna del pit. També es pot convertir en una bossa amb una corretja regulable i una butxaca per desar-hi objectes petits.

  • Detalls regulables

    El sistema de cordons elàstics a la cintura i la caputxa regulable permeten personalitzar-ne l'ajust.

  • Emmagatzematge ocult

    La butxaca a la part interior del pit i les butxaques amb cremallera per a les mans ofereixen molt d'emmagatzematge.

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