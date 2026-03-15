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Nike ACG "Magic Hour" Dessuadora amb caputxa de trail Dri-FIT - Home - Fir/Volt Ice/Summit White

Nike ACG "Magic Hour"

Dessuadora amb caputxa de trail Dri-FIT - Home

79,99 €
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Recollida gratuïta
Podràs recollir el producte a la botiga en finalitzar la compra

Potser no tindràs fred mentre corris. Però, i a l'anada i la tornada? Aquesta dessuadora amb caputxa té un ajust ample perquè la puguis combinar fàcilment amb altres peces. El teixit que capil·laritza la suor t'ajuda a mantenir la comoditat.


  • Color mostrat: Fir/Volt Ice/Summit White
  • Model: IO9667-323

Nike ACG "Magic Hour"

79,99 €

Potser no tindràs fred mentre corris. Però, i a l'anada i la tornada? Aquesta dessuadora amb caputxa té un ajust ample perquè la puguis combinar fàcilment amb altres peces. El teixit que capil·laritza la suor t'ajuda a mantenir la comoditat.

Avantatges

  • La tecnologia Nike Dri-FIT capil·laritza la suor de la pell i n'afavoreix una evaporació ràpida per mantenir la transpirabilitat i la comoditat.
  • El teixit Fleece raspallat és lleuger, suau i transpirable.

Detalls del producte

  • Cos: 54 % polièster, 46 % cotó. Folre de la caputxa: 100 % cotó.
  • Logotips de Nike ACG i Nike Swoosh amb disseny reflector
  • Aquest producte no s'ha d'utilitzar com a equip de protecció individual
  • Butxaca de cangur
  • Vora i punys elàstics
  • Rentar a màquina
  • Producte importat
  • Color mostrat: Fir/Volt Ice/Summit White
  • Model: IO9667-323

Enviament i devolucions

El lliurament estàndard costa 5 € en comandes inferiors a 99 € si no ets Nike Member, i en comandes inferiors a 50 € si ets Nike Member.

Devolucions gratuïtes durant 30 dies, amb algunes exclusions.

Ressenyes (2)

4 estrelles

  • Not unisex :(

    Vortex

    I wish ACG could also make this hoodie in a women’s version. I love the royal pulse/hyper pink colorway and I ordered both the small and xs in hopes it would have unisex cut. Unfortunately as all men’s ACG clothes fit both long in the body and wide in the shoulders/ arms so I have to return it although I love the color. Let’s hope there is a women’s version of this hoodie coming out soon. It’s a pity most ACG clothes are designed for male bodies. Other than that this is a great hoodie. The fabric is more thin compared to the usual ACG therma fit hoodies and looks suitable for spring/summer

  • Very happy

    Sean134191704

    Sized up, for an oversized look but the top looks great

Nike ACG "Magic Hour" Dessuadora amb caputxa de trail Dri-FIT - Home

Nike ACG "Magic Hour"

79,99 €