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ACG Five Towers Pantalons amb cremallera - Spruce Fog/Black Spruce/Sea Glass/Summit White

Materials reciclats

ACG Five Towers

Pantalons amb cremallera

164,99 €
Tria una tallaGuia de talles
Aquest producte està exclòs de les promocions i els descomptes del lloc web.
Recollida gratuïta
Podràs recollir el producte a la botiga en finalitzar la compra

Obre la cremallera. I torna a obrir-la. Sí, ho has llegit bé: pots triar entre tres longituds. Però això no és tot. Els pantalons van ser creats per al paisatge assolellat de les Dolomites. Per això, hi hem afegit tecnologia que capil·laritza la suor per oferir-te comoditat.


  • Color mostrat: Spruce Fog/Black Spruce/Sea Glass/Summit White
  • Model: IF1022-304

ACG Five Towers

164,99 €

Pantalons llargs, pantalons capri i pantalons curts. El disseny convertible et permet passar d'un disseny a l'altre fàcilemnt.

Obre la cremallera. I torna a obrir-la. Sí, ho has llegit bé: pots triar entre tres longituds. Però això no és tot. Els pantalons van ser creats per al paisatge assolellat de les Dolomites. Per això, hi hem afegit tecnologia que capil·laritza la suor per oferir-te comoditat.

Detalls del producte

  • 93 % nylon, 7 % elastà.
  • Rentar a màquina
  • Producte importat
  • Color mostrat: Spruce Fog/Black Spruce/Sea Glass/Summit White
  • Model: IF1022-304

Talles i ajustos

    • La persona de la fotografia porta una talla M i fa 178 cm d'alçada
    • Ajust relaxat: còmode i informal
    • Longitud completa: arriba per sota dels turmells
  • Guia de talles

Enviament i devolucions

El lliurament estàndard costa 5 € en comandes inferiors a 99 € si no ets Nike Member, i en comandes inferiors a 50 € si ets Nike Member.

Devolucions gratuïtes durant 30 dies, amb algunes exclusions.

Com s'ha confeccionat?

    • El nylon reciclat dels productes de Nike s'aprofita per elaborar una gran varietat de materials que s'utilitzen per fabricar pistes de tennis o xarxes per pescar. El nylon es neteja, es classifica i es talla en llàmines. Després, se sotmet a processos de reciclatge químics o mecànics per crear fils nous de nylon reciclat.
    • Les peces confeccionades amb materials fabricats fets amb nylon reciclat redueixen les emissions de diòxid de carboni fins a un 50 % en comparació amb el nylon nou.

Ressenyes (3)

5 estrelles

  • MORE COLORS AND STYLES ASAP

    CharlieA686824158

    Need more colors, this is incredibly comfortable and versatile. Used it to go on hikes, bouldering, go for walks on hot and chilly days, nothing negative about them.

  • NEED MORE COLORS!

    carterc567063704

    Agreed with review above, stacked length fits me so good!! Need more colors and designs on this asap. Favorite piece of clothing at the moment.

  • One of my fav pieces

    saylor21

    MORE COLORS PLS!!! Favorite pants right now. Super versatile. Great purchase

ACG Five Towers Pantalons amb cremallera

ACG Five Towers

164,99 €

Pantalons llargs? Pantalons curts? Pantalons capri? Depèn del temps.

Disseny per a

Aventures quotidianes

Protecció

Protecció UV

Pes

Lleuger

Especificacions tècniques

Tecnologia

Dri-FIT

Sostenibilitat

Producte fet amb almenys un 75 % de fibres de nylon reciclat

Característiques de rendiment

  • Disseny desmuntable

    Tres llargades i dues cremalleres perquè adaptis els pantalons segons com vagi el dia.

  • Detalls pràctics

    Cordons elàstics a la vora per canviar d'estil fàcilment. Un mosquetó per penjar-hi coses i deixar les mans lliures. I un toc floral al cinturó. Hem pensat en tot.

  • Capil·larització de la suor

    La tecnologia Nike Dri-FIT capil·laritza la suor de la pell i n'afavoreix una evaporació ràpida per mantenir la transpirabilitat i la comoditat.

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