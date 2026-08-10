ACG Dolomiti Pantalons - Dona

Poor quality
P21f36f7fdb294a409f6d7a138c04a5bb
Popper on the back pocket broke before even wearing the trousers outside, I highly doubt these trousers can manage any substantial hiking trips or general wear and tear.
Materials reciclats
Aquest producte està confeccionat, almenys, amb un 75 % de fibres de nylon reciclat.
Per posar a prova aquests pantalons, els vam portar a les Dolomites, al nord-est d'Itàlia. Allà, vam fer senderisme per les muntanyes i vam explorar coves. El veredicte? La tecnologia repel·lent a l'aigua i resistent als raigs UV fa que aquests pantalons siguin perfectes per fer senderisme a la muntanya. L'ajust relaxat amb cordons elàstics a la vora va afegir l'ajust que necessitàvem per a una sensació còmoda.
ACG Dolomiti
Per posar a prova aquests pantalons, els vam portar a les Dolomites, al nord-est d'Itàlia. Allà, vam fer senderisme per les muntanyes i vam explorar coves. El veredicte? La tecnologia repel·lent a l'aigua i resistent als raigs UV fa que aquests pantalons siguin perfectes per fer senderisme a la muntanya. L'ajust relaxat amb cordons elàstics a la vora va afegir l'ajust que necessitàvem per a una sensació còmoda.
El lliurament estàndard costa 5 € en comandes inferiors a 99 € si no ets Nike Member, i en comandes inferiors a 50 € si ets Nike Member.
Devolucions gratuïtes durant 30 dies, amb algunes exclusions.
3.4 estrelles
Poor quality
P21f36f7fdb294a409f6d7a138c04a5bb
Popper on the back pocket broke before even wearing the trousers outside, I highly doubt these trousers can manage any substantial hiking trips or general wear and tear.
Good Hiking Pant
nordiqueen
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Excellent fit. Love the baggy pockets and the way it cinches around the ankles. Purchased for hiking, lightweight and breathable material.
El producte s'ha rebut gratis o s'ha valorat com a part d'un sorteig/obsequi, o com a resultat de bescanviar un descompte.
#productsprovidedbynike
Stains from mud after first use
CharlotteG45741406
Love the fit and style. Worn once for a slightly muddy hike and are now stained even after washing! - not impressed at all.
ACG Dolomiti