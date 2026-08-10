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ACG Dolomiti Pantalons - Dona - Sea Glass/Black Spruce/Negre/Summit White

Materials reciclats

ACG Dolomiti

Pantalons - Dona

99,99 €
Sea Glass/Black Spruce/Negre/Summit White
Crema II/Light Orewood Brown/Summit White
Tria una tallaGuia de talles
Recollida gratuïta
Podràs recollir el producte a la botiga en finalitzar la compra

Aquest producte està confeccionat, almenys, amb un 75 % de fibres de nylon reciclat.

Per posar a prova aquests pantalons, els vam portar a les Dolomites, al nord-est d'Itàlia. Allà, vam fer senderisme per les muntanyes i vam explorar coves. El veredicte? La tecnologia repel·lent a l'aigua i resistent als raigs UV fa que aquests pantalons siguin perfectes per fer senderisme a la muntanya. L'ajust relaxat amb cordons elàstics a la vora va afegir l'ajust que necessitàvem per a una sensació còmoda.


  • Color mostrat: Sea Glass/Black Spruce/Negre/Summit White
  • Model: IF0141-020

ACG Dolomiti

99,99 €

Per posar a prova aquests pantalons, els vam portar a les Dolomites, al nord-est d'Itàlia. Allà, vam fer senderisme per les muntanyes i vam explorar coves. El veredicte? La tecnologia repel·lent a l'aigua i resistent als raigs UV fa que aquests pantalons siguin perfectes per fer senderisme a la muntanya. L'ajust relaxat amb cordons elàstics a la vora va afegir l'ajust que necessitàvem per a una sensació còmoda.

Detalls del producte

  • 100 % nylon
  • Ajust relaxat
  • Logotips Nike ACG i Nike Swoosh brodats
  • Pedaç Dolomiti interior de teixit Woven
  • Aquest producte protegeix dels raigs UVA i UVB del sol només a les zones que cobreix la peça. A la resta de zones cal utilitzar un protector solar de bona qualitat.
  • Rentar a màquina
  • Producte importat
  • Color mostrat: Sea Glass/Black Spruce/Negre/Summit White
  • Model: IF0141-020

Talles i ajustos

    • La persona de la fotografia porta una talla S i fa 175 cm d'alçada
    • Ajust relaxat: còmode i informal
    • Longitud de 7/8: arriba fins al turmell
  • Guia de talles

Enviament i devolucions

El lliurament estàndard costa 5 € en comandes inferiors a 99 € si no ets Nike Member, i en comandes inferiors a 50 € si ets Nike Member.

Devolucions gratuïtes durant 30 dies, amb algunes exclusions.

Com s'ha confeccionat?

    • El nylon reciclat dels productes de Nike s'aprofita per elaborar una gran varietat de materials que s'utilitzen per fabricar pistes de tennis o xarxes per pescar. El nylon es neteja, es classifica i es talla en llàmines. Després, se sotmet a processos de reciclatge químics o mecànics per crear fils nous de nylon reciclat.
    • Les peces confeccionades amb materials fabricats fets amb nylon reciclat redueixen les emissions de diòxid de carboni fins a un 50 % en comparació amb el nylon nou.

Ressenyes (5)

3.4 estrelles

  • Poor quality

    P21f36f7fdb294a409f6d7a138c04a5bb

    Popper on the back pocket broke before even wearing the trousers outside, I highly doubt these trousers can manage any substantial hiking trips or general wear and tear.

  • Good Hiking Pant

    nordiqueen

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Excellent fit. Love the baggy pockets and the way it cinches around the ankles. Purchased for hiking, lightweight and breathable material.

    El producte s'ha rebut gratis o s'ha valorat com a part d'un sorteig/obsequi, o com a resultat de bescanviar un descompte.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Stains from mud after first use

    CharlotteG45741406

    Love the fit and style. Worn once for a slightly muddy hike and are now stained even after washing! - not impressed at all.

ACG Dolomiti Pantalons - Dona

ACG Dolomiti

99,99 €

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