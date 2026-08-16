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Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Dessuadora amb caputxa Dri-FIT - Home - Negre/Negre/Dark Smoke Grey

Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft

Dessuadora amb caputxa Dri-FIT - Home

109,99 €
Negre/Negre/Dark Smoke Grey
Dark Hazel/Negre/Velvet Brown
Camo Green/Negre/Outdoor Green
Recollida gratuïta
Podràs recollir el producte a la botiga en finalitzar la compra

Troba la calma amb Nike 24.7. Aquesta dessuadora amb caputxa i capil·larització de la suor, dissenyada per a la recuperació i la preparació diària, ofereix una comoditat superior. El teixit ImpossiblySoft li proporciona un aspecte sofisticat i refinat, a més d'una sensació increïblement suau i agradable, perfecta per a la recuperació i per tornar a l'acció.


  • Color mostrat: Negre/Negre/Dark Smoke Grey
  • Model: IR8807-010

Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft

109,99 €

Troba la calma amb Nike 24.7. Aquesta dessuadora amb caputxa i capil·larització de la suor, dissenyada per a la recuperació i la preparació diària, ofereix una comoditat superior. El teixit ImpossiblySoft li proporciona un aspecte sofisticat i refinat, a més d'una sensació increïblement suau i agradable, perfecta per a la recuperació i per tornar a l'acció.

Optimitza el teu descans

Amb Nike 24.7, la comoditat és la norma. Aquests bàsics d'inspiració esportiva, dissenyats per acompanyar-te abans i després de l'entrenament, et permeten rendir al màxim en cada moment.

Transpirabilitat total

La tecnologia Nike Dri-FIT capil·laritza la suor de la pell i n'afavoreix una evaporació ràpida per mantenir la transpirabilitat i la comoditat.

Més avantatges

  • El nostre teixit suau de doble punt ImpossiblySoft està dissenyat per acompanyar-te durant tot el dia.
  • Les mànigues raglan amb confecció articulada afavoreixen la llibertat de moviment i ofereixen una sensació natural.

Detalls del producte

  • Veta exclusiva per penjar la peça
  • Butxaca frontal
  • Cos: 51 % polièster, 25 % modal, 15 % cotó, 9 % elastà. Folre de la caputxa: 51 % polièster, 25 % modal, 15 % cotó, 9 % elastà. Interior de les butxaques (costat del palmell de la mà): 79 % modal, 21 % polièster.
  • Rentar a màquina
  • Producte importat
  • Color mostrat: Negre/Negre/Dark Smoke Grey
  • Model: IR8807-010

Talles i ajustos

    • La persona de la fotografia porta una talla M i fa 184 cm d'alçada
    • Ajust relaxat: còmode i informal
  • Guia de talles

Enviament i devolucions

El lliurament estàndard costa 5 € en comandes inferiors a 99 € si no ets Nike Member, i en comandes inferiors a 50 € si ets Nike Member.

Devolucions gratuïtes durant 30 dies, amb algunes exclusions.

Ressenyes (22)

4.8 estrelles

  • Closet Staple

    Eclectic T

    Love this hoodie for cooler days. I’ve used this mostly for evening runs and throwing on after gym workouts. I’ve also used this to travel when I have to catch a quick flight. The material is soft and lightweight. It also feels good against your skin when you’re sweaty. I’m 5’11 and 145 pounds, so a small in men’s fits perfectly. (I have length in the arms and torso.) Definitely worth the purchase!

    El producte s'ha rebut gratis o s'ha valorat com a part d'un sorteig/obsequi, o com a resultat de bescanviar un descompte.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Men's Dri-FIT Pullover Hoodie Review

    Brandon

    The Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Men's Dri-FIT Pullover Hoodie is next level soft. This hoodie is the epitome of comfortable thanks to the breathable Dri-FIT material and perfect fit. This hoodie is also very versatile. I enjoy wearing this hoodie around town or lifting at the gym. Since there is no fleece-lined layer, I can do a variety of activities and not be too warm. Additionally, it has the ability to be dressed up for a night out or dressed down to hang around my apartment. I really like the simple design of this hoodie with soft lines and discrete hints of Nike. The placement of the 24.7 Nike logo on the left sleeve is classy and the extra zipper pockets are practical. Overall, this hoodie performs very well, but it comes at a steep price point. Given the quality and comfort, I would highly recommend this hoodie to anyone, but it is a bit of an investment.

    El producte s'ha rebut gratis o s'ha valorat com a part d'un sorteig/obsequi, o com a resultat de bescanviar un descompte.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Men's Dri-FIT Pullover Hoodie

    Cthegr8

    If your daily style leans toward clean, modern streetwear or elevated athleisure, this hoodie hits the sweet spot. Nike completely stripped away the loud, athletic branding. There are no massive chest swooshes or contrasting graphics—just incredibly subtle, low-contrast detailing. It features a relaxed, standard fit. It’s roomy enough through the chest and shoulders to feel completely unrestricted, but the hem and cuffs are tapered just enough to keep the silhouette sharp and clean. The crossover hood design sits flat and neat against your back when it's down, avoiding that bulky "hunchback" look. The front kangaroo pocket is seamless and deep enough to securely hold a phone and keys without sagging awkwardly. What makes this hoodie a standout daily staple is how effortlessly it bridges the gap between couch lounging, weekend coffee runs, and casual social settings. Its incredibly smooth, silky texture gives it a premium feel that will make it the first thing you want to grab out of your closet, while the complete lack of hardware like zippers or drawstrings ensures a clean, no-fuss design that functions as an excellent, bulk-free mid-layer. The Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Hoodie shines brightest as a luxury daily uniform piece. If you’re looking for a rugged hoodie to beat up during yard work, look elsewhere. But if you want a sleek, incredibly comfortable, low-profile pullover that elevates your everyday casual look, it’s a premier choice that justifies its premium price tag through sheer comfort and style.

    El producte s'ha rebut gratis o s'ha valorat com a part d'un sorteig/obsequi, o com a resultat de bescanviar un descompte.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Dessuadora amb caputxa Dri-FIT - Home

Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft

109,99 €

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