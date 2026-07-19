Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Càrdigan - Home

High quality. Size down.
CAMERONC236531592
Fits very nicely. High quality piece. Runs large. I’m 6 ft 5, 220 lb and the Large fits perfectly. Normally I’d be an XL.
El teixit ImpossiblySoft ofereix llibertat de moviment durant tot el dia amb una suavitat increïble. Aquest càrdigan de doble punt prèmium té línies impecables i una tecnologia Dri-FIT que capil·laritza la suor per oferir la comoditat definitiva, vagis on vagis.
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
El teixit ImpossiblySoft ofereix llibertat de moviment durant tot el dia amb una suavitat increïble. Aquest càrdigan de doble punt prèmium té línies impecables i una tecnologia Dri-FIT que capil·laritza la suor per oferir la comoditat definitiva, vagis on vagis.
El lliurament estàndard costa 5 € en comandes inferiors a 99 € si no ets Nike Member, i en comandes inferiors a 50 € si ets Nike Member.
Devolucions gratuïtes durant 30 dies, amb algunes exclusions.
4.6 estrelles
High quality. Size down.
CAMERONC236531592
Fits very nicely. High quality piece. Runs large. I’m 6 ft 5, 220 lb and the Large fits perfectly. Normally I’d be an XL.
Khanh
Great feeling super soft but the buttons are weak point. The fabric torn around the buttons… only was wearing it like 3 times. Customer service said it was my fault… Size down if you still want to give this a try
Great look and fit!
Harry977858400
Great look, awesome feel. Got a lot of compliments wanting to know where to buy one.
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Una nova col·lecció amb looks elegants i supercòmodes.
—Aurélien Tchouaméni, futbolista 24.7
Aquest teixit de doble punt, optimitzat per oferir comoditat en el dia a dia, porta la suavitat a nous nivells.
Per a qualsevol atleta, el rendiment és el més important. Afegeix aquest teixit de rendiment amb una suavitat increïble a la teva col·lecció i gaudeix d'una comoditat superior.