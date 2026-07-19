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Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Càrdigan - Home - Negre/Dark Smoke Grey

Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft

Càrdigan - Home

114,99 €
Negre/Dark Smoke Grey
Celestine Blue/Psychic Blue
Tria una tallaGuia de talles
Recollida gratuïta
Podràs recollir el producte a la botiga en finalitzar la compra

El teixit ImpossiblySoft ofereix llibertat de moviment durant tot el dia amb una suavitat increïble. Aquest càrdigan de doble punt prèmium té línies impecables i una tecnologia Dri-FIT que capil·laritza la suor per oferir la comoditat definitiva, vagis on vagis.


  • Color mostrat: Negre/Dark Smoke Grey
  • Model: HQ6948-010

Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft

114,99 €

El teixit ImpossiblySoft ofereix llibertat de moviment durant tot el dia amb una suavitat increïble. Aquest càrdigan de doble punt prèmium té línies impecables i una tecnologia Dri-FIT que capil·laritza la suor per oferir la comoditat definitiva, vagis on vagis.

Avantatges

  • La tecnologia Nike Dri-FIT capil·laritza la suor de la pell i n'afavoreix una evaporació ràpida per mantenir la transpirabilitat i la comoditat.
  • Els tancaments amb botons de pressió fan que la peça sigui fàcil de combinar.
  • Les butxaques frontals amb cremallera són perfectes per als objectes de valor.

Detalls del producte

  • Veta a la nuca
  • Cos: 51 % polièster, 25 % modal, 15 % cotó, 9 % elastà. Butxaques: 100 % cotó.
  • Rentar a màquina
  • Producte importat
  • Color mostrat: Negre/Dark Smoke Grey
  • Model: HQ6948-010

Talles i ajustos

    • La persona de la fotografia porta una talla M i fa 188 cm d'alçada
    • Ajust relaxat: còmode i informal
  • Guia de talles

Enviament i devolucions

El lliurament estàndard costa 5 € en comandes inferiors a 99 € si no ets Nike Member, i en comandes inferiors a 50 € si ets Nike Member.

Devolucions gratuïtes durant 30 dies, amb algunes exclusions.

Ressenyes (9)

4.6 estrelles

  • High quality. Size down.

    CAMERONC236531592

    Fits very nicely. High quality piece. Runs large. I’m 6 ft 5, 220 lb and the Large fits perfectly. Normally I’d be an XL.

  • Khanh

    Great feeling super soft but the buttons are weak point. The fabric torn around the buttons… only was wearing it like 3 times. Customer service said it was my fault… Size down if you still want to give this a try

  • Great look and fit!

    Harry977858400

    Great look, awesome feel. Got a lot of compliments wanting to know where to buy one.

Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Càrdigan - Home

Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft

114,99 €

Completa el look

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Comoditat per a tot el dia

Una nova col·lecció amb looks elegants i supercòmodes.

"El que realment necessites és sentir-te bé".

—Aurélien Tchouaméni, futbolista 24.7

ImpossiblySoft

Aquest teixit de doble punt, optimitzat per oferir comoditat en el dia a dia, porta la suavitat a nous nivells.

Disseny elegant

Per a qualsevol atleta, el rendiment és el més important. Afegeix aquest teixit de rendiment amb una suavitat increïble a la teva col·lecció i gaudeix d'una comoditat superior.