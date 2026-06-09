La millor roba i equipament de Nike Football per al temps fred

What to Wear for Soccer in Cold Weather: Nike Therma, Dri-FIT, and Winter Warrior Gear
Buying Guide
For cold-weather soccer matches and practices, gear up in Nike styles designed to keep warm and comfortable.
For some soccer players, cold-weather matches can be a welcome change after games in warm conditions. That said, it’s important for soccer players to dress appropriately when temperatures drop.
To stay healthy, Mayo Clinic recommends suiting up in layers that provide coverage against chilly air but can quickly be removed once an athlete’s body temperature starts to increase.
Below, check out the best Nike soccer gear for chilly conditions.
Quick Takeaways:
- Start with a Dri-FIT base layer to wick sweat, add a fleece hoodie or pullover for warmth, and top with a water-repellent jacket in wet conditions.
- Nike Therma-FIT pants channel
body heat and feature zip legs, so players can remove them over cleats.
- The Nike Dri-FIT neck warmer keeps the face and neck warm while wicking sweat.
- Firm-ground cleats
like the Nike Tiempo provide the traction needed when the pitch is slippery from frost or rain .
Nike Fabric Technology for Cold-Weather Soccer Gear
Nike provides a range of fabric technology to support cold-weather soccer. Understanding the difference between these can help you to choose the best cold-weather soccer gear for you. Here’s a breakdown.
What Is Nike Therma-FIT Fabric?
Nike Therma-FIT is a fabric technology that
What Is Nike Dri-FIT Technology?
Nike Dri-FIT is Nike’s moisture-wicking technology. It shuttles sweat away from your skin and toward the surface of the fabric for faster evaporation. In cold weather, this helps prevent sweat-soaked fabric from making you chilly.
What Is the Nike Winter Warrior Collection?
The Nike Winter Warrior collection is a range of cold-weather soccer gear. It’s specially designed for soccer players who train in cold, wet conditions and includes the Dri-FIT Strike Winter Warrior Snood, a sweat-wicking neck and face warmer.
How to Layer for Cold-Weather Soccer
The best layers for cold-weather soccer gear are ultimately the ones that will keep you the most comfortable. While everyone has a personal preference, Nike specifically designed certain tops, training pants, and jackets with layering in mind. Consider these to stay warm while playing soccer in the cold.
- Layer 1 (Base): A Nike Dri-FIT top or tight-fitting underlayer to manage sweat and keep skin dry
- Layer 2 (Mid): A Nike Therma-FIT top or fleece
hoodie for insulation, a zip-up offers easy removal
- Layer 3 (Outer): A water-repellent jacket, like the Nike Repel Hooded Versatile Jacket, or vest for rain, wind, and snow protection
- Legs: Nike Therma-FIT training pants with zip legs worn over match shorts
- Extremities: Nike Dri-FIT neck warmer, field gloves, and a beanie or headband
- Cleats: Firm-ground cleats, like the Nike Tiempo, whose TechLeather material is a good fit in wet conditions
What Soccer Gear Is Best for Rain?
The best soccer gear for rain will keep you comfortable and dry. That includes jackets and shells with water-repellent coating, along with tops and pants made with Nike Dri-FIT technology to wick away sweat and keep you from feeling weighed down by your gear.
Can You Wear Soccer Gloves During a Match?
While goalkeepers wear gloves no matter the weather, outfield players may also wear gloves. The gloves for outfield players can be made of soft, lightweight
What Are the Best Soccer Cleats for Cold and Wet Conditions?
The soft TechLeather material on the Nike material is a great option in wet conditions.
How Cold Is Too Cold to Play Soccer?
It may be unsafe to play soccer outside when the air temperature dips below
FAQ
How do you layer for cold-weather soccer?
There are several elements to consider when layering for cold
What is Nike Therma-FIT fabric?
Nike Therma-FIT fabric is designed to use your body’s heat to keep you warm. It’s featured in several types of Nike soccer gear, including training pants and tops.
Is it safe to play soccer in very cold weather?
It’s possible to safely play soccer in the cold. However, there is a greater risk of frostbite when temperatures dip below 5 degrees Fahrenheit, per the Mayo Clinic. The organization does not recommend playing soccer outdoors when temperatures get down to
What Nike soccer gear is best for rain?
The best Nike soccer gear for the rain uses water-repellent fabric to keep you dry. A Nike Repel