      Beklædning
      Bukser Og Tights
      Tights Og Leggings

      Tights & Leggings With Pockets

      Tights Og Leggings
      Ikon
      Nike Epic Fast
      Nike Epic Fast Løbeleggings med lomme og mellemhøj talje til kvinder
      Bæredygtige materialer
      Nike Epic Fast
      Løbeleggings med lomme og mellemhøj talje til kvinder
      449,95 kr.
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Højtaljede leggings i fuld længde og med lommer og fast støtte til kvinder
      Bæredygtige materialer
      Nike Go
      Højtaljede leggings i fuld længde og med lommer og fast støtte til kvinder
      799,95 kr.
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Lange leggings med mellemhøj talje, højt støtteniveau og lommer til kvinder
      Bæredygtige materialer
      Nike Go
      Lange leggings med mellemhøj talje, højt støtteniveau og lommer til kvinder
      799,95 kr.
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Leggings i 7/8-længde med mellemhøj talje, højt støtteniveau og lommer til kvinder
      Bæredygtige materialer
      Nike Go
      Leggings i 7/8-længde med mellemhøj talje, højt støtteniveau og lommer til kvinder
      799,95 kr.
      Nike Fast
      Nike Fast Løbeleggings med mellemhøj talje og kort snit til kvinder
      Nike Fast
      Løbeleggings med mellemhøj talje og kort snit til kvinder
      399,95 kr.
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Bikershorts (20 cm) med kraftig støtte, mellemhøj talje og lommer til kvinder
      Bæredygtige materialer
      Nike Go
      Bikershorts (20 cm) med kraftig støtte, mellemhøj talje og lommer til kvinder
      499,95 kr.
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Leggings i 7/8-længde med høj talje, fast støtte og lommer til kvinder
      Bæredygtige materialer
      Nike Go
      Leggings i 7/8-længde med høj talje, fast støtte og lommer til kvinder
      799,95 kr.
      Nike Swoosh Run
      Nike Swoosh Run 7/8-løbeleggings med mellemhøj talje og grafik til kvinder
      Bæredygtige materialer
      Nike Swoosh Run
      7/8-løbeleggings med mellemhøj talje og grafik til kvinder
      Nike One Luxe
      Nike One Luxe Leggings med mellemhøj talje til kvinder
      Bæredygtige materialer
      Nike One Luxe
      Leggings med mellemhøj talje til kvinder
      Nike One Luxe
      Nike One Luxe Leggings med mellemhøj talje til kvinder
      Bæredygtige materialer
      Nike One Luxe
      Leggings med mellemhøj talje til kvinder
      599,95 kr.
      Nike Fast
      Nike Fast Løbeshorts (18 cm) med mellemhøj talje til kvinder
      Bæredygtige materialer
      Nike Fast
      Løbeshorts (18 cm) med mellemhøj talje til kvinder
      Nike Fast
      Nike Fast Løbeleggings med mellemhøj talje og kort snit til kvinder
      Bæredygtige materialer
      Nike Fast
      Løbeleggings med mellemhøj talje og kort snit til kvinder
      399,95 kr.
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Leggings i 7/8-længde med høj talje og let støtte til kvinder
      Bæredygtige materialer
      Nike Zenvy
      Leggings i 7/8-længde med høj talje og let støtte til kvinder
      799,95 kr.
      Nike Epic Fast
      Nike Epic Fast Løbeleggings med lomme og mellemhøj talje til kvinder
      Bæredygtige materialer
      Nike Epic Fast
      Løbeleggings med lomme og mellemhøj talje til kvinder
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Leggings med høj talje og blid støtte i fuld længde til kvinder
      Bestseller
      Nike Zenvy
      Leggings med høj talje og blid støtte i fuld længde til kvinder
      799,95 kr.
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Cykelshorts (20 cm) med let støtte og høj talje til kvinder
      Bæredygtige materialer
      Nike Zenvy
      Cykelshorts (20 cm) med let støtte og høj talje til kvinder
      499,95 kr.
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Leggings i fuld længde med let støtte og mellemhøj talje til kvinder
      Bæredygtige materialer
      Nike Zenvy
      Leggings i fuld længde med let støtte og mellemhøj talje til kvinder
      799,95 kr.
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Højtaljede leggings i fuld længde og med lommer og fast støtte til kvinder (plus size)
      Bæredygtige materialer
      Nike Go
      Højtaljede leggings i fuld længde og med lommer og fast støtte til kvinder (plus size)
      799,95 kr.
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Korte leggings med høj talje og blid støtte til kvinder
      Bæredygtige materialer
      Nike Zenvy
      Korte leggings med høj talje og blid støtte til kvinder
      779,95 kr.
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Shorts til større børn (drenge)
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Shorts til større børn (drenge)
      199,95 kr.
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Tights i 3/4 længde til større børn (drenge)
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Tights i 3/4 længde til større børn (drenge)
      249,95 kr.
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Bikershorts med let støtte (20 cm) med mellemhøj talje til kvinder
      Bæredygtige materialer
      Nike Zenvy
      Bikershorts med let støtte (20 cm) med mellemhøj talje til kvinder
      499,95 kr.
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Højtaljede cykelshorts (20 cm) med fast støtte og lommer til kvinder
      Bæredygtige materialer
      Nike Go
      Højtaljede cykelshorts (20 cm) med fast støtte og lommer til kvinder
      499,95 kr.
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Tights til større børn (drenge)
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Tights til større børn (drenge)
      299,95 kr.

      Tights and leggings with pockets: move with freedom

      Nike tights and leggings with pockets blend sportswear innovation and practical design. You need total freedom to push through your walls and our gym leggings with pockets deliver just that. They fit like a second skin and stretch in all directions, so you can deal with whatever your training throws at you.

      Whether you're running a marathon or doing sprints, our workout leggings with pockets give you the support you need. These high-tech sports leggings compress your muscles to increase blood flow and reduce fatigue, so you can train harder, smarter and for longer. Our sports leggings with pockets let you keep all your essentials safely stored too, so you can stay focused on what matters.

      All our designs are made with your performance in mind, and our world-class Dri-FIT leggings cleverly wick moisture away from the skin so you stay dry as you work up a sweat. Go for styles made with Nike Infinalon fabric for an extra layer of support, and high-waisted running tights for an ultra-flattering fit. Or, choose womens' sports leggings with pockets and punched mesh to increase airflow and help you smash your goals in total comfort.