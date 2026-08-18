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Tights & Leggings With Pockets

(30)
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Højtaljede leggings i 7/8-længde uden søm foran til kvinder
+1
Bestseller
Nike Universa
Højtaljede leggings i 7/8-længde uden søm foran til kvinder
799,90 kr.
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Højtaljede cykelshorts (13 cm) uden sømme foran til kvinder
Bestseller
Nike Universa
Højtaljede cykelshorts (13 cm) uden sømme foran til kvinder
529,90 kr.
Nike Swift
Nike Swift 7/8-løbeleggings med høj talje og lommer til kvinder
Bestseller
Nike Swift
7/8-løbeleggings med høj talje og lommer til kvinder
679,90 kr.
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Tætsiddende løbeshorts (10 cm) med høj talje og lommer til kvinder
Bestseller
Nike Swift
Tætsiddende løbeshorts (10 cm) med høj talje og lommer til kvinder
479,90 kr.
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Leggings med høj talje i fuld længde uden søm foran til kvinder
+1
Bestseller
Nike Zenvy
Leggings med høj talje i fuld længde uden søm foran til kvinder
749,90 kr.
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Caprileggings med høj talje til kvinder
Nike Zenvy
Caprileggings med høj talje til kvinder
679,90 kr.
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Højtaljede cykelshorts (20 cm) uden sømme foran til kvinder
Genanvendte materialer
Nike Universa
Højtaljede cykelshorts (20 cm) uden sømme foran til kvinder
27% rabat
Nike One Seamless Front
Nike One Seamless Front Højtaljede leggings i fuld længde til kvinder
+1
Bestseller
Nike One Seamless Front
Højtaljede leggings i fuld længde til kvinder
379,90 kr.
Nike One
Nike One Dri-FIT-cykelshorts (13 cm) til større børn (piger)
Genanvendte materialer
Nike One
Dri-FIT-cykelshorts (13 cm) til større børn (piger)
199,90 kr.
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Tætsiddende løbeshorts (10 cm) med høj talje til kvinder
Genanvendte materialer
Nike Tempo
Tætsiddende løbeshorts (10 cm) med høj talje til kvinder
279,90 kr.
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch Leggings (66 cm) til kvinder
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
Leggings (66 cm) til kvinder
879,90 kr.
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Dri-FIT-shorts med høj talje til kvinder (15 cm)
Genanvendte materialer
Jordan Sport
Dri-FIT-shorts med høj talje til kvinder (15 cm)
379,90 kr.
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Leggings med høj talje (til piger)
Nike Mavn
Leggings med høj talje (til piger)
549,90 kr.
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Højtaljede leggings i 7/8-længde uden søm foran til kvinder
+3
Nike Zenvy
Højtaljede leggings i 7/8-længde uden søm foran til kvinder
749,90 kr.
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Dri-FIT-trailløbeshorts (10 cm) med høj talje til kvinder
Genanvendte materialer
Nike ACG
Dri-FIT-trailløbeshorts (10 cm) med høj talje til kvinder
529,90 kr.
Nike One
Nike One Dri-FIT-leggings med høj talje til større børn (piger)
Genanvendte materialer
Nike One
Dri-FIT-leggings med høj talje til større børn (piger)
239,90 kr.
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Leggings med høj talje og svaj uden søm foran til kvinder
Nike Zenvy
Leggings med høj talje og svaj uden søm foran til kvinder
799,90 kr.
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Cykelshorts med høj talje til kvinder (13 cm)
Bestseller
Nike Zenvy
Cykelshorts med høj talje til kvinder (13 cm)
449,90 kr.
Nike One
Nike One Dri-FIT-leggings med svaj til piger
Bestseller
Nike One
Dri-FIT-leggings med svaj til piger
249,90 kr.
NikeCourt
NikeCourt Dri-FIT-tennisshorts med lommer til kvinder
Genanvendte materialer
NikeCourt
Dri-FIT-tennisshorts med lommer til kvinder
329,90 kr.
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Dri-FIT-løbetights til mænd
Genanvendte materialer
Nike Miler
Dri-FIT-løbetights til mænd
529,90 kr.
ACG Lava Loops
ACG Lava Loops Dri-FIT ADV-tights i halv længde til trailløb til mænd
Genanvendte materialer
ACG Lava Loops
Dri-FIT ADV-tights i halv længde til trailløb til mænd
649,90 kr.
Nike ACG "Lunar Ray"
Nike ACG "Lunar Ray" Dri-FIT ADV-tights til trailløb til mænd
Genanvendte materialer
Nike ACG "Lunar Ray"
Dri-FIT ADV-tights til trailløb til mænd
799,90 kr.
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Dri-FIT-løbetights i 1/2 længde til mænd
Genanvendte materialer
Nike AeroSwift
Dri-FIT-løbetights i 1/2 længde til mænd
649,90 kr.
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Dri-FIT-leggings med høj talje til kvinder
Genanvendte materialer
Jordan Sport
Dri-FIT-leggings med høj talje til kvinder
449,90 kr.
Nike Lunar Ray
Nike Lunar Ray Dri-FIT ADV-løbetights til mænd
Genanvendte materialer
Nike Lunar Ray
Dri-FIT ADV-løbetights til mænd
799,90 kr.
Nike One
Nike One Dri-FIT-leggings med svaj til større børn (piger)
Genanvendte materialer
Nike One
Dri-FIT-leggings med svaj til større børn (piger)
329,90 kr.
Nike One
Nike One Højtaljede leggings i fuld længde til kvinder
Genanvendte materialer
Nike One
Højtaljede leggings i fuld længde til kvinder
29% rabat
Nike Pro Warm
Nike Pro Warm Tights til mænd
Genanvendte materialer
Nike Pro Warm
Tights til mænd
17% rabat
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Dri-Fit-fitnesstights til mænd
Genanvendte materialer
Nike Pro
Dri-Fit-fitnesstights til mænd
26% rabat
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Dri-FIT-leggings med høj talje til kvinder
Genanvendte materialer
Jordan Sport
Dri-FIT-leggings med høj talje til kvinder
449,90 kr.
Nike Lunar Ray
Nike Lunar Ray Dri-FIT ADV-løbetights til mænd
Genanvendte materialer
Nike Lunar Ray
Dri-FIT ADV-løbetights til mænd
799,90 kr.
Nike One
Nike One Dri-FIT-leggings med svaj til større børn (piger)
Genanvendte materialer
Nike One
Dri-FIT-leggings med svaj til større børn (piger)
329,90 kr.
Nike One
Nike One Højtaljede leggings i fuld længde til kvinder
Genanvendte materialer
Nike One
Højtaljede leggings i fuld længde til kvinder
29% rabat
Nike Pro Warm
Nike Pro Warm Tights til mænd
Genanvendte materialer
Nike Pro Warm
Tights til mænd
17% rabat
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Dri-Fit-fitnesstights til mænd
Genanvendte materialer
Nike Pro
Dri-Fit-fitnesstights til mænd
26% rabat

Tights and leggings with pockets: move with freedom

Nike tights and leggings with pockets blend sportswear innovation and practical design. You need total freedom to push through your walls and our gym leggings with pockets deliver just that. They fit like a second skin and stretch in all directions, so you can deal with whatever your training throws at you.

Whether you're running a marathon or doing sprints, our workout leggings with pockets give you the support you need. These high-tech sports leggings compress your muscles to increase blood flow and reduce fatigue, so you can train harder, smarter and for longer. Our sports leggings with pockets let you keep all your essentials safely stored too, so you can stay focused on what matters.

All our designs are made with your performance in mind, and our world-class Dri-FIT leggings cleverly wick moisture away from the skin so you stay dry as you work up a sweat. Go for styles made with Nike Infinalon fabric for an extra layer of support, and high-waisted running tights for an ultra-flattering fit. Or, choose womens' sports leggings with pockets and punched mesh to increase airflow and help you smash your goals in total comfort.

What is the back pocket in leggings for?

The back pocket in leggings is a place to store your essentials, such as your keys or bank card, while you work out. Drop-in pockets are ideal for stuff you may want in a hurry, like your phone. Meanwhile, some leggings have zip-closed pockets that keep valuables secure. In our leggings, you'll find pockets in easy-access areas, including on the front of the leg or the back of the waistband.