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Nike Black Friday – Sneakers & sko 2026

Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 6
Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 6 Træningssko til mænd
Genanvendte materialer
Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 6
Træningssko til mænd
29% rabat
Nike Reax 8 TR
Nike Reax 8 TR Træningssko til mænd
Nike Reax 8 TR
Træningssko til mænd
29% rabat
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX Vandtæt trailløbesko til mænd
Genanvendte materialer
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Vandtæt trailløbesko til mænd
29% rabat
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Sko til mænd
Nike Air Max Plus
Sko til mænd
30% rabat
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Sko til mænd
Nike P-6000
Sko til mænd
26% rabat
Nike P-6000 SE
Nike P-6000 SE Sko til kvinder
Nike P-6000 SE
Sko til kvinder
26% rabat
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Sko til større børn
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Sko til større børn
28% rabat
Nike Air Max 270
Nike Air Max 270 Sko til mænd
Nike Air Max 270
Sko til mænd
29% rabat
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Sko til mænd
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Sko til mænd
28% rabat
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 SE
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 SE Badesandaler til mænd
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 SE
Badesandaler til mænd
28% rabat
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Sko til mænd
Nike Air Max Plus
Sko til mænd
30% rabat
Nike Shox Ride 2
Nike Shox Ride 2 Sko til mænd
Nike Shox Ride 2
Sko til mænd
29% rabat
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Sko til kvinder
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Sko til kvinder
28% rabat
Nike Pegasus Plus
Nike Pegasus Plus Løbesko til vej til mænd
Nike Pegasus Plus
Løbesko til vej til mænd
29% rabat
Nike Air Max 270
Nike Air Max 270 Sko til kvinder
Bestseller
Nike Air Max 270
Sko til kvinder
29% rabat
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Sko til mænd
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Sko til mænd
28% rabat
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Sko til mænd
Bestseller
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Sko til mænd
28% rabat
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 Sko til mænd
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Sko til mænd
26% rabat
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Sko til mænd
+1
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Sko til mænd
28% rabat
Nike Romaleos 4
Nike Romaleos 4 Vægtløftningssko
Nike Romaleos 4
Vægtløftningssko
16% rabat
Nike Shox R4
Nike Shox R4 Sko til mænd
Nike Shox R4
Sko til mænd
26% rabat
Nike Dunk Low Retro SE
Nike Dunk Low Retro SE Sko til mænd
Nike Dunk Low Retro SE
Sko til mænd
26% rabat
Nike Initiator
Nike Initiator Løbesko til mænd
Nike Initiator
Løbesko til mænd
26% rabat
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Elite
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Elite Fodboldstøvler til græs
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Elite
Fodboldstøvler til græs
28% rabat

Nike Black Friday trainers: find your stride 2026

From old-school designs to next-gen tech, you'll find iconic footwear in our Nike Black Friday trainers sale. Whether you're racking up the miles, going for a PB in the gym or hitting the streets in new kicks, you can expect a supportive and comfortable feel with each step you take. Explore our Nike Black Friday 2026 trainer deals to help get you where you need to go. Choose shoes with innovative details to get you ahead of the competition, or go for trainers with a retro throwback feel – mid-tops with vintage b-ball designs have that vintage look.

Discover old and new favourites

Look out for shoes with Max Air units in the Nike Black Friday shoe sale. Our Air units first appeared in our footwear in 1978, and they're still delivering the lightweight cushioning and relentless comfort that you love. With Air units underfoot, the ride feels impossibly soft and springy. Plus, Air Max trainers with OG design features like ribbing and visible stitching create a modernised look with the timeless details of retro trainers. Or choose our latest releases that offer an edgy and futuristic appearance with translucent rubber and streamlined designs.

Stay comfortable in breathable trainers

Ventilation keeps feet cool when you're pushing hard in the heat. Nike Black Friday trainers with breathable mesh let cool air in, so feet feel comfy and dry – and you'll have the focus you need to push on. Mesh trainers have reinforced details to provide durability that stands up to the challenges of your workouts. Look out for Nike Black Friday trainer deals on footwear with reinforced heels that create security and support as your foot rolls through your stride.

Stay supported in every sport

Rubber outsoles provide durable traction on the ground when you're stepping and jumping. You get a stable ride mile after mile on the track, pavement or treadmill. Nike Black Friday shoes with rubber outsoles deliver intense grip during toe-offs for a responsive feeling against the surface you're on. Plus, grooved outsoles create flexibility, so your shoes bend with your feet as they move naturally.

Functional & futuristic Nike Black Friday trainers

When it comes to our trainers, it's the details that count. Classic design features like the iconic Swoosh merge with mesh panels for next-level style. Go for monochromatic designs or solid black or white kicks that go with anything, from your workout gear to streetwear. Or look for brightly coloured footwear in the Nike Black Friday trainers sale if you want to stand out from the crowd.

Gear up with innovative features

Shoes with pull tabs on the heel and tongue let you get them on quickly, so you're ready for training at a moment's notice. Innovative lacing systems create a custom fit that means your feet are locked in place. Look out for trainers with a speed lacing design that delivers a fuss-free way to get your most secure fit. No matter where you're going, you can get there in comfort with our Nike Black Friday deals.