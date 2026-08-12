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Kvinder Nike Black Friday sko 2026

(136)
Nike P-6000 SE
Nike P-6000 SE Sko til kvinder
Nike P-6000 SE
Sko til kvinder
26% rabat
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Sko til kvinder
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Sko til kvinder
28% rabat
Nike Air Max 270
Nike Air Max 270 Sko til kvinder
Nike Air Max 270
Sko til kvinder
29% rabat
Nike Romaleos 4
Nike Romaleos 4 Vægtløftningssko
Nike Romaleos 4
Vægtløftningssko
16% rabat
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Elite
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Elite Fodboldstøvler til græs
Udsolgt
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Elite
Fodboldstøvler til græs
28% rabat
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Elite
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Elite Low-Top-fodboldstøvler til græs
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Elite
Low-Top-fodboldstøvler til græs
28% rabat
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Academy-fodboldstøvler
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Academy-fodboldstøvler Fodboldstøvler til flere typer underlag
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Academy-fodboldstøvler
Fodboldstøvler til flere typer underlag
28% rabat
Nike Free 2025
Nike Free 2025 Træningssko til kvinder
Genanvendte materialer
Nike Free 2025
Træningssko til kvinder
29% rabat
Nike Air Max TL 2.5
Nike Air Max TL 2.5 Sko til mænd
Nike Air Max TL 2.5
Sko til mænd
29% rabat
Nike Cortez
Nike Cortez Sko til kvinder
Nike Cortez
Sko til kvinder
29% rabat
Sabrina 3 "Infinite"
Sabrina 3 "Infinite" Basketballsko
Sabrina 3 "Infinite"
Basketballsko
28% rabat
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature Sko til kvinder
Bestseller
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature
Sko til kvinder
28% rabat
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Sko til kvinder
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Sko til kvinder
28% rabat
Nike Pegasus Plus
Nike Pegasus Plus Løbesko til vej til kvinder
Genanvendte materialer
Nike Pegasus Plus
Løbesko til vej til kvinder
29% rabat
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX Vandtætte trailløbesko til kvinder
Genanvendte materialer
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Vandtætte trailløbesko til kvinder
29% rabat
Sabrina 3 "WNBA 30th"
Sabrina 3 "WNBA 30th" Basketballsko
Sabrina 3 "WNBA 30th"
Basketballsko
28% rabat
Nike SB Force 58
Nike SB Force 58 Skatersko
Nike SB Force 58
Skatersko
27% rabat
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8 Fodboldstøvler til græs
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8
Fodboldstøvler til græs
28% rabat
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro "Erling Haaland"
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro "Erling Haaland" Fodboldstøvler til græs
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro "Erling Haaland"
Fodboldstøvler til græs
29% rabat
Nike Shox TL
Nike Shox TL Sko til kvinder
Nike Shox TL
Sko til kvinder
29% rabat
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Sko til kvinder
Genanvendte materialer
Nike Air Max Plus
Sko til kvinder
30% rabat
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8 Fodboldstøvler til græs
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8
Fodboldstøvler til græs
28% rabat
Nike United Phantom 6 High Elite
Nike United Phantom 6 High Elite Fodboldstøvler til græs
Nike United Phantom 6 High Elite
Fodboldstøvler til græs
28% rabat
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX Vandtætte løbesko til vej til kvinder
Genanvendte materialer
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX
Vandtætte løbesko til vej til kvinder
29% rabat
Sabrina 3 "Three"
Sabrina 3 "Three" Basketballsko
Sabrina 3 "Three"
Basketballsko
28% rabat
Nike Air Max Moto 2K SE
Nike Air Max Moto 2K SE Sko til kvinder
Nike Air Max Moto 2K SE
Sko til kvinder
28% rabat
Nike Air Max TL 2.5
Nike Air Max TL 2.5 Sko til mænd
Nike Air Max TL 2.5
Sko til mænd
29% rabat
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite LV8
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite LV8 Fodboldstøvler til græs
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite LV8
Fodboldstøvler til græs
28% rabat
Nike Flex Train
Nike Flex Train Træningssko til kvinder
Bestseller
Nike Flex Train
Træningssko til kvinder
28% rabat
Nike Air Max 270
Nike Air Max 270 Sko til kvinder
Nike Air Max 270
Sko til kvinder
29% rabat
Nike In-Season TR 14
Nike In-Season TR 14 Træningssko til kvinder
Nike In-Season TR 14
Træningssko til kvinder
28% rabat
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 SE
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 SE Sko til mænd
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 SE
Sko til mænd
29% rabat
Jordan Heir Series 2 "Precious Medals"
Jordan Heir Series 2 "Precious Medals" Basketballsko
Jordan Heir Series 2 "Precious Medals"
Basketballsko
26% rabat
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite "Erling Haaland"
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite "Erling Haaland" Fodboldstøvler til kunstgræs
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite "Erling Haaland"
Fodboldstøvler til kunstgræs
28% rabat
Nike Zoom Fly 6 SE
Nike Zoom Fly 6 SE Konkurrenceløbesko til vej til kvinder
Nike Zoom Fly 6 SE
Konkurrenceløbesko til vej til kvinder
29% rabat
Nike Bella 7
Nike Bella 7 Træningssko til kvinder
Genanvendte materialer
Nike Bella 7
Træningssko til kvinder
29% rabat
Nike Vapor Pro 3
Nike Vapor Pro 3 Tennissko til hardcourt til kvinder
Nike Vapor Pro 3
Tennissko til hardcourt til kvinder
28% rabat
Nike Phantom 6 Low Academy "Erling Haaland"
Nike Phantom 6 Low Academy "Erling Haaland" Fodboldsko til indendørs
Nike Phantom 6 Low Academy "Erling Haaland"
Fodboldsko til indendørs
28% rabat
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite LV8
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite LV8 Low-Top-fodboldstøvler til græs
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite LV8
Low-Top-fodboldstøvler til græs
28% rabat
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Sko til mænd
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Sko til mænd
29% rabat
Nike Air Max SNDR
Nike Air Max SNDR Sko til kvinder
Nike Air Max SNDR
Sko til kvinder
26% rabat
Nike Metcon 10
Nike Metcon 10 Træningssko til mænd
Nike Metcon 10
Træningssko til mænd
28% rabat
Air Force 1 '07 Low SE
Air Force 1 '07 Low SE Sko til kvinder
Air Force 1 '07 Low SE
Sko til kvinder
26% rabat
Luka 5
Luka 5 Basketballsko
Luka 5
Basketballsko
28% rabat
Nike SB Zoom Janoski OG+ Canvas
Nike SB Zoom Janoski OG+ Canvas Skatersko
Nike SB Zoom Janoski OG+ Canvas
Skatersko
26% rabat
Nike Vapor Pro 3 Premium
Nike Vapor Pro 3 Premium Tennissko til grusbane til kvinder
Nike Vapor Pro 3 Premium
Tennissko til grusbane til kvinder
28% rabat
Nike Zoom Rival Jump Glam
Nike Zoom Rival Jump Glam Track & Field-pigsko til spring
Nike Zoom Rival Jump Glam
Track & Field-pigsko til spring
28% rabat
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro "Erling Haaland"
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro "Erling Haaland" Fodboldsko til kunstgræs
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro "Erling Haaland"
Fodboldsko til kunstgræs
26% rabat
Sabrina 3 "Three"
Sabrina 3 "Three" Basketballsko
Sabrina 3 "Three"
Basketballsko
28% rabat
Nike Air Max Moto 2K SE
Nike Air Max Moto 2K SE Sko til kvinder
Nike Air Max Moto 2K SE
Sko til kvinder
28% rabat
Nike Air Max TL 2.5
Nike Air Max TL 2.5 Sko til mænd
Nike Air Max TL 2.5
Sko til mænd
29% rabat
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite LV8
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite LV8 Fodboldstøvler til græs
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite LV8
Fodboldstøvler til græs
28% rabat
Nike Flex Train
Nike Flex Train Træningssko til kvinder
Bestseller
Nike Flex Train
Træningssko til kvinder
28% rabat
Nike Air Max 270
Nike Air Max 270 Sko til kvinder
Nike Air Max 270
Sko til kvinder
29% rabat
Nike In-Season TR 14
Nike In-Season TR 14 Træningssko til kvinder
Nike In-Season TR 14
Træningssko til kvinder
28% rabat
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 SE
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 SE Sko til mænd
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 SE
Sko til mænd
29% rabat
Jordan Heir Series 2 "Precious Medals"
Jordan Heir Series 2 "Precious Medals" Basketballsko
Jordan Heir Series 2 "Precious Medals"
Basketballsko
26% rabat
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite "Erling Haaland"
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite "Erling Haaland" Fodboldstøvler til kunstgræs
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite "Erling Haaland"
Fodboldstøvler til kunstgræs
28% rabat
Nike Zoom Fly 6 SE
Nike Zoom Fly 6 SE Konkurrenceløbesko til vej til kvinder
Nike Zoom Fly 6 SE
Konkurrenceløbesko til vej til kvinder
29% rabat
Nike Bella 7
Nike Bella 7 Træningssko til kvinder
Genanvendte materialer
Nike Bella 7
Træningssko til kvinder
29% rabat
Nike Vapor Pro 3
Nike Vapor Pro 3 Tennissko til hardcourt til kvinder
Nike Vapor Pro 3
Tennissko til hardcourt til kvinder
28% rabat
Nike Phantom 6 Low Academy "Erling Haaland"
Nike Phantom 6 Low Academy "Erling Haaland" Fodboldsko til indendørs
Nike Phantom 6 Low Academy "Erling Haaland"
Fodboldsko til indendørs
28% rabat
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite LV8
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite LV8 Low-Top-fodboldstøvler til græs
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite LV8
Low-Top-fodboldstøvler til græs
28% rabat
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Sko til mænd
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Sko til mænd
29% rabat
Nike Air Max SNDR
Nike Air Max SNDR Sko til kvinder
Nike Air Max SNDR
Sko til kvinder
26% rabat
Nike Metcon 10
Nike Metcon 10 Træningssko til mænd
Nike Metcon 10
Træningssko til mænd
28% rabat
Air Force 1 '07 Low SE
Air Force 1 '07 Low SE Sko til kvinder
Air Force 1 '07 Low SE
Sko til kvinder
26% rabat
Luka 5
Luka 5 Basketballsko
Luka 5
Basketballsko
28% rabat
Nike SB Zoom Janoski OG+ Canvas
Nike SB Zoom Janoski OG+ Canvas Skatersko
Nike SB Zoom Janoski OG+ Canvas
Skatersko
26% rabat
Nike Vapor Pro 3 Premium
Nike Vapor Pro 3 Premium Tennissko til grusbane til kvinder
Nike Vapor Pro 3 Premium
Tennissko til grusbane til kvinder
28% rabat
Nike Zoom Rival Jump Glam
Nike Zoom Rival Jump Glam Track & Field-pigsko til spring
Nike Zoom Rival Jump Glam
Track & Field-pigsko til spring
28% rabat
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro "Erling Haaland"
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro "Erling Haaland" Fodboldsko til kunstgræs
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro "Erling Haaland"
Fodboldsko til kunstgræs
26% rabat

Women's Nike Black Friday trainers sale 2025: power up your regime

Go the extra mile in Nike Black Friday women's trainers. Bring your best performance to the court, track or trail with data-driven designs that are engineered for progress. Whether it's an easy run or a challenging workout, our technology is built to help you smash your goals.

Unparalleled support

When it comes to footwear, our commitment to comfort is unwavering. And the women's Nike Black Friday trainers sale edit is a great example of this. Experience dreamlike cushioning with our ZoomX technology—this innovative foam is made from materials also used in aerospace design. ZoomX, our lightest foam yet, delivers 85% energy return so you can run further and faster. Meanwhile, styles with rubber pods, placed in just the right spots, keep your feet supported stride after stride.

Heritage that speaks volumes

We've been crafting women's trainers with Nike Air Max technology since 1987 and it's still just as popular today. Delivering lightweight cushioning with every step, our Air Max units are a hit with athletes everywhere. You'll also find shoes with patterned soles that provide exceptional grip in a variety of conditions—these designs take inspiration from our iconic Waffle outsole.

Built for adventure

Whether you're out for a jog or tackling new trails, Nike Black Friday women's shoes are designed to help you break new ground. Our trail-running shoes come with rugged traction, so rocky ridges are no match for you. Training for a marathon? Put your faith in our lightweight footwear that will support you through every mile. Opt for styles crafted with Nike React foam that delivers extra responsiveness. Meanwhile, football and basketball shoes with Zoom Air technology absorb impact and then snap back to form quickly. This means reduced injury risk, no matter how rough the play gets. If you're looking for a fun day out on the court, opt for tennis shoes that feature a low profile and comfortable outsoles to ensure quick movement during long rallies.

Engineered for you

Looking for shoes that make your life easier? You'll find them in the women's Nike Black Friday trainers sale. Look out for pairs with stretchy uppers that are easy to get on and off and fit snugly to your feet. Heading to the pool or gym? Find water-resistant slides with grippy outsoles—these are available in muted and neutral colours that go with everything. Meanwhile, retro-inspired low tops and sleek high tops add a pop of colour to your daily movements.

Safeguarding our planet

To protect our planet, we all need to do our bit. That's why we launched Nike's Move to Zero—our plan to reach net-zero carbon emissions and net-zero waste. Think durable polyester made from plastic bottles, fishing nets and carpets diverted from landfill. And Flyknit, the innovative technology we launched in 2012, produces 60% less scrap waste than a typical shoe upper. To join us, look out for the Sustainable Materials tag across the Nike Black Friday women's trainers sale.