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Women's Blue Tops & T-Shirts

(115)
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Tight Ribbed Tank Top
Nike Sportswear
Women's Tight Ribbed Tank Top
219,90 kr.
Nike One Classic
Nike One Classic Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Bestseller
Nike One Classic
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
249,90 kr.
Nike Swift Aero-FIT
Nike Swift Aero-FIT Women's Short-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift Aero-FIT
Women's Short-Sleeve Running Top
529,90 kr.
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
349,90 kr.
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Long-Sleeve Top
349,90 kr.
NikeCourt Advantage
NikeCourt Advantage Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Tank Top
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Advantage
Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Tank Top
449,90 kr.
Nike One Fitted
Nike One Fitted Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike One Fitted
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
219,90 kr.
Nike One Fitted
Nike One Fitted Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike One Fitted
Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Jacket
379,90 kr.
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
Just In
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
219,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear Club Essentials
Nike Sportswear Club Essentials Women's T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Club Essentials
Women's T-Shirt
189,90 kr.
Nike Runway
Nike Runway Women's Jersey Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Runway
Women's Jersey Top
849,90 kr.
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's Mesh Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's Mesh Short-Sleeve Top
549,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Short-sleeve Polo Top
Nike Sportswear
Women's Short-sleeve Polo Top
529,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear Chill Lace
Nike Sportswear Chill Lace Women's Oversized Jersey
Nike Sportswear Chill Lace
Women's Oversized Jersey
399,90 kr.
Jordan
Jordan Women's Graphic Brazil Crew-Neck Top
Jordan
Women's Graphic Brazil Crew-Neck Top
329,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's T-shirt
Nike Sportswear
Women's T-shirt
299,90 kr.
Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson'
Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson' Women's Dri-FIT ADV Cropped Running Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson'
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Cropped Running Tank Top
529,90 kr.
Golden State Warriors Icon Edition
Golden State Warriors Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Golden State Warriors Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
779,90 kr.
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
279,90 kr.
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's Dri-FIT One-Sleeve Top
Nike Zenvy
Women's Dri-FIT One-Sleeve Top
529,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Tight Tube Top
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear
Women's Tight Tube Top
299,90 kr.
Nike One Relaxed
Nike One Relaxed Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Nike One Relaxed
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
249,90 kr.
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Cropped Running Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Cropped Running Tank Top
679,90 kr.
England 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper
England 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Short-Sleeve Shirt
Sold Out
England 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Short-Sleeve Shirt
799,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Women's Oversized T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Classic
Women's Oversized T-Shirt
249,90 kr.
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
799,90 kr.
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's Dri-FIT Slim Hooded Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's Dri-FIT Slim Hooded Long-Sleeve Top
679,90 kr.
F.C. Barcelona Third
F.C. Barcelona Third Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Top
Just In
F.C. Barcelona Third
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Top
529,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Mesh T-Shirt
Just In
Nike Sportswear
Mesh T-Shirt
299,90 kr.
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Women's Tennis Tank Top
Just In
NikeCourt Slam
Women's Tennis Tank Top
599,90 kr.
FC Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Fourth
FC Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Fourth Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
FC Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Fourth
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
749,90 kr.
Chelsea F.C. Strike Third
Chelsea F.C. Strike Third Women's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Knit Crew-Neck Top
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Strike Third
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Knit Crew-Neck Top
529,90 kr.
France National Team 2026 Match Home
France National Team 2026 Match Home Women's Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
France National Team 2026 Match Home
Women's Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
1.199 kr.
England Energy
England Energy Men's Nike Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
Bestseller
England Energy
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
549,90 kr.
AFC Richmond 2026 Stadium Home
AFC Richmond 2026 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
AFC Richmond 2026 Stadium Home
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
799,90 kr.
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Match Home
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Match Home Women's Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Jersey
Customise
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Match Home
Women's Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Jersey
1.199 kr.
England Strike
England Strike Women's Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Sold Out
England Strike
Women's Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
399,90 kr.
Brazil National Team 2026 Match Away
Brazil National Team 2026 Match Away Women's Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
Brazil National Team 2026 Match Away
Women's Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
1.199 kr.
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
299,90 kr.
Minnesota Timberwolves Icon Edition
Minnesota Timberwolves Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Minnesota Timberwolves Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
779,90 kr.
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Cropped Running Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Cropped Running Tank Top
649,90 kr.
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
279,90 kr.
Nike SB
Nike SB Mesh Football Shirt Skate Top
Nike SB
Mesh Football Shirt Skate Top
479,90 kr.
Nike Swift Aero-FIT
Nike Swift Aero-FIT Women's Running Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift Aero-FIT
Women's Running Tank Top
479,90 kr.
Jordan
Jordan Women's Sleeveless Tank
Jordan
Women's Sleeveless Tank
299,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Satin Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Satin Long-Sleeve Top
529,90 kr.
Nike One
Nike One Women's Medium-Support Padded Adjustable Sports Bra Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Medium-Support Padded Adjustable Sports Bra Tank Top
299,90 kr.
NikeCourt Court Collection
NikeCourt Court Collection Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Court Collection
Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
529,90 kr.
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
799,90 kr.
WNBA Legends
WNBA Legends Nike Basketball Jersey
Recycled Materials
WNBA Legends
Nike Basketball Jersey
599,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's 1/4-Zip Sweatshirt
Nike Sportswear
Women's 1/4-Zip Sweatshirt
599,90 kr.
NikeCourt Advantage
NikeCourt Advantage Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Tennis Top
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Advantage
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Tennis Top
449,90 kr.
Nike Victory
Nike Victory Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Tennis Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Victory
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Tennis Top
379,90 kr.
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
799,90 kr.
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
379,90 kr.
Croatia 2026 Stadium Away
Croatia 2026 Stadium Away Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Croatia 2026 Stadium Away
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
799,90 kr.
Atlético Madrid
Atlético Madrid Women's Nike Football T-Shirt
Atlético Madrid
Women's Nike Football T-Shirt
219,90 kr.
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
799,90 kr.
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
249,90 kr.
Jordan
Jordan Women's Ringer T-Shirt
Jordan
Women's Ringer T-Shirt
299,90 kr.
Paris Saint-Germain Away
Paris Saint-Germain Away Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Top
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Away
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Top
529,90 kr.
Jordan Essentials
Jordan Essentials Women's Girlfriend T-Shirt
Jordan Essentials
Women's Girlfriend T-Shirt
249,90 kr.
Nike Golf Club
Nike Golf Club Women's Dri-FIT UV Short-Sleeve Golf Polo
Recycled Materials
Nike Golf Club
Women's Dri-FIT UV Short-Sleeve Golf Polo
549,90 kr.
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Full-Zip Training Top
Bestseller
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Full-Zip Training Top
479,90 kr.
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Chelsea F.C. Strike Women's Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Women's Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
399,90 kr.
Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain Women's Nike Football T-Shirt
Paris Saint-Germain
Women's Nike Football T-Shirt
249,90 kr.
Inter Milan 2025/26 Stadium Third
Inter Milan 2025/26 Stadium Third Women's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
Inter Milan 2025/26 Stadium Third
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Replica Shirt
749,90 kr.
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT UV 1/4-Zip Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT UV 1/4-Zip Running Top
529,90 kr.
Inter Milan 2026 Stadium SE
Inter Milan 2026 Stadium SE Women's Nike ACG Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
Inter Milan 2026 Stadium SE
Women's Nike ACG Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
749,90 kr.
ACG Vault
ACG Vault Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
ACG Vault
Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Top
679,90 kr.
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Running Vest
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Running Vest
649,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
T-Shirt
249,90 kr.
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
799,90 kr.
WNBA Legends
WNBA Legends Nike Basketball Jersey
Recycled Materials
WNBA Legends
Nike Basketball Jersey
599,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's 1/4-Zip Sweatshirt
Nike Sportswear
Women's 1/4-Zip Sweatshirt
599,90 kr.
NikeCourt Advantage
NikeCourt Advantage Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Tennis Top
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Advantage
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Tennis Top
449,90 kr.
Nike Victory
Nike Victory Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Tennis Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Victory
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Tennis Top
379,90 kr.
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
799,90 kr.
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
379,90 kr.
Croatia 2026 Stadium Away
Croatia 2026 Stadium Away Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Croatia 2026 Stadium Away
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
799,90 kr.
Atlético Madrid
Atlético Madrid Women's Nike Football T-Shirt
Atlético Madrid
Women's Nike Football T-Shirt
219,90 kr.
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
799,90 kr.
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
249,90 kr.
Jordan
Jordan Women's Ringer T-Shirt
Jordan
Women's Ringer T-Shirt
299,90 kr.
Paris Saint-Germain Away
Paris Saint-Germain Away Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Top
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Away
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Top
529,90 kr.
Jordan Essentials
Jordan Essentials Women's Girlfriend T-Shirt
Jordan Essentials
Women's Girlfriend T-Shirt
249,90 kr.
Nike Golf Club
Nike Golf Club Women's Dri-FIT UV Short-Sleeve Golf Polo
Recycled Materials
Nike Golf Club
Women's Dri-FIT UV Short-Sleeve Golf Polo
549,90 kr.
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Full-Zip Training Top
Bestseller
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Full-Zip Training Top
479,90 kr.
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Chelsea F.C. Strike Women's Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Women's Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
399,90 kr.
Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain Women's Nike Football T-Shirt
Paris Saint-Germain
Women's Nike Football T-Shirt
249,90 kr.
Inter Milan 2025/26 Stadium Third
Inter Milan 2025/26 Stadium Third Women's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
Inter Milan 2025/26 Stadium Third
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Replica Shirt
749,90 kr.
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT UV 1/4-Zip Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT UV 1/4-Zip Running Top
529,90 kr.
Inter Milan 2026 Stadium SE
Inter Milan 2026 Stadium SE Women's Nike ACG Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
Inter Milan 2026 Stadium SE
Women's Nike ACG Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
749,90 kr.
ACG Vault
ACG Vault Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
ACG Vault
Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Top
679,90 kr.
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Running Vest
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Running Vest
649,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
T-Shirt
249,90 kr.

Blue tops and T-shirts for women: for a cool and comfortable feel

Whether you're training in the gym or running outside, our women's blue tops keep you cool—so you can give your max. Discover midweight designs crafted with peachy-soft materials for comfort at every moment. Looking for something soft and structured? Go for a washed cotton T-shirt. These keep their shape and feel smooth against your skin. We've also got lightweight options made with breathability in mind. Think sleeveless styles with open backs that let moisture escape easily.


Explore blue tops for women in comfortable cuts. Classic T-shirts in loose fits give an airy feel. Looking for something more streamlined? Go with a body-hugging design featuring a soft jacquard elastic band at the hem. It'll stay in place, no matter how hard you're pushing. If flexibility is your top priority, pick a quarter-zip piece that lets you switch up your fit—zip it up to lock in warmth or unzip for extra airflow. Thumbholes extend your coverage, while holding your sleeves in place.


Find women's tops in navy blue that match your intensity. Explore options featuring Nike Dri-FIT technology. This renowned material moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation to keep you snug and fresh. Plus, check out tops with mesh panels under the arms. These deliver added ventilation where you need it most. You'll also discover designs that have side slits to let you stretch and stride without limitations.


Caring for the environment is a team game, and we're committed to doing our part. Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose our women's blue tops with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.