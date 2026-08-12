Women's Air Max Dn8 trainers: custom cushioning for ultimate comfort
What makes Nike Air Max Dn8s for women so responsive? Every pair comes with our Dynamic Air system, featuring eight dual-chambered tubes with tuned pressure levels in the soles. It means airflow shifts in each set of tubes in response to compression, providing a custom cushioning experience like no other. This smart system runs from heel to toe, and sits directly on top of the rubber outsole. This gets you as close to the ground as possible for a smoother transition. Meanwhile, plush foam underfoot brings maximum comfort, so there's no limit on how far you can go.
A range of hues makes it simple to find women's Nike Air Max Dn8 trainers that suit your personal style. From bold block colours to contrasting patterns, we have something for almost every workout wardrobe. Check out the iconic Nike Swoosh on each pair, adding a premium touch. The sleek design creates a streamlined look, and lightweight materials give you comfort without bulk. Take the sculpted upper—it's made from feather-light mesh at the top for a barely-there feel. Plus, slashes on the sides reveal open mesh to provide you with increased breathability when the intensity rises.
Your ride can feel even smoother when you shop for sustainable materials. Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join our journey, choose women's Nike Air Max Dn8 shoes with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill. Plus, since 2008, we've made all our Nike Air units at our Oregon and Missouri facilities with at least 25% post-manufacturing waste. So you can step out with added confidence, knowing your shoes are helping to protect the future of sport.