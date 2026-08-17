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White Trousers & Tights

(51)
WNBA Legends
WNBA Legends Nike Basketball Woven Tearaway Trousers
Recycled Materials
WNBA Legends
Nike Basketball Woven Tearaway Trousers
749,90 kr.
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted Slim Flared Leggings
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted Slim Flared Leggings
1.099 kr.
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Nike Pre-Game Fleece Women's Loose Mid-Rise Trousers
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Women's Loose Mid-Rise Trousers
849,90 kr.
Jordan Sport Essentials
Jordan Sport Essentials Men's Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport Essentials
Men's Dri-FIT Shorts
249,90 kr.
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
549,90 kr.
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's Printed 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's Printed 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
549,90 kr.
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Night Edition
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Night Edition Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Night Edition
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
1.049 kr.
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's Printed High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's Printed High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
549,90 kr.
Nike Club Rules
Nike Club Rules Men's Open-Hem French Terry Trousers
Just In
Nike Club Rules
Men's Open-Hem French Terry Trousers
749,90 kr.
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Brooklyn Barrel Trousers
Just In
Jordan
Older Kids' Brooklyn Barrel Trousers
479,90 kr.
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's Printed High-Waisted Cropped 43cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's Printed High-Waisted Cropped 43cm (approx.) Leggings
879,90 kr.
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece Older Kids' Football Joggers
Just In
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Older Kids' Football Joggers
399,90 kr.
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch Women's 66cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
Women's 66cm (approx.) Leggings
879,90 kr.
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
529,90 kr.
NikeCourt
NikeCourt Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts with Pockets
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt
Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts with Pockets
329,90 kr.
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch Women's 73.5cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
Women's 73.5cm (approx.) Leggings
979,90 kr.
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Night Edition
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Night Edition Baby/Toddler Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Night Edition
Baby/Toddler Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
479,90 kr.
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted Corset 66cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted Corset 66cm (approx.) Leggings
1.099 kr.
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Dri-FIT Briefs
Nike Tech
Men's Dri-FIT Briefs
249,90 kr.
Inter Milan 'Canwell Glacier' SE
Inter Milan 'Canwell Glacier' SE Men's Nike ACG Therma-FIT ADV Football Bottoms
Recycled Materials
Inter Milan 'Canwell Glacier' SE
Men's Nike ACG Therma-FIT ADV Football Bottoms
1.349 kr.
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Night Edition
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Night Edition Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Night Edition
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
779,90 kr.
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Women's Woven Trousers
Jordan Brooklyn
Women's Woven Trousers
599,90 kr.
Jordan Sport Essentials
Jordan Sport Essentials Men's Dri-FIT 3/4-Length Tights
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport Essentials
Men's Dri-FIT 3/4-Length Tights
299,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Joggers
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Joggers
399,90 kr.
Jordan Flight Fleece
Jordan Flight Fleece Women's French Terry Press-Stud Trousers
Jordan Flight Fleece
Women's French Terry Press-Stud Trousers
749,90 kr.
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 66cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 66cm (approx.) Leggings
979,90 kr.
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted Cropped 43cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted Cropped 43cm (approx.) Leggings
879,90 kr.
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Brooklyn Realtree Printed Trousers
Jordan
Older Kids' Brooklyn Realtree Printed Trousers
479,90 kr.
NikeCourt Heritage
NikeCourt Heritage Men's Tennis Trousers
NikeCourt Heritage
Men's Tennis Trousers
479,90 kr.
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men’s Therma-FIT Brushed Open-Hem Basketball Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men’s Therma-FIT Brushed Open-Hem Basketball Trousers
679,90 kr.
England
England Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
England
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
679,90 kr.
ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
ACG 'Tuff Fleece' Dri-FIT Pants
Recycled Materials
ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
Dri-FIT Pants
779,90 kr.
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
479,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Girls' Open-Hem Trousers
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Girls' Open-Hem Trousers
299,90 kr.
Nike Club Rules
Nike Club Rules Men's Tracksuit Bottoms
Nike Club Rules
Men's Tracksuit Bottoms
879,90 kr.
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Older Kids' Jogging Bottoms
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Older Kids' Jogging Bottoms
329,90 kr.
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Men's Trousers
Recycled Materials
Jordan Brooklyn
Men's Trousers
449,90 kr.
Nike Windrunner
Nike Windrunner Men's lined trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Windrunner
Men's lined trousers
599,90 kr.
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's High-Rise Single-Leg Basketball Leggings (Left)
Jordan Sport
Women's High-Rise Single-Leg Basketball Leggings (Left)
379,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Loose-Trousers
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Loose-Trousers
379,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Girls' Loose Trousers
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Girls' Loose Trousers
299,90 kr.
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Women's Wide-Leg Trousers
Recycled Materials
Jordan Brooklyn
Women's Wide-Leg Trousers
449,90 kr.
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Women's Trousers
Recycled Materials
Jordan Brooklyn
Women's Trousers
449,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Mid-Rise Tracksuit Bottoms
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Mid-Rise Tracksuit Bottoms
28% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Shorts
28% off
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Women's Mid-Rise Joggers
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Women's Mid-Rise Joggers
29% off
Nike Tartan
Nike Tartan Men's Loose Golf Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Tartan
Men's Loose Golf Trousers
26% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Mid-Rise Culotte Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Mid-Rise Culotte Trousers
28% off
Jordan Flight Fleece
Jordan Flight Fleece Women's French Terry Press-Stud Trousers
Jordan Flight Fleece
Women's French Terry Press-Stud Trousers
749,90 kr.
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 66cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 66cm (approx.) Leggings
979,90 kr.
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted Cropped 43cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted Cropped 43cm (approx.) Leggings
879,90 kr.
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Brooklyn Realtree Printed Trousers
Jordan
Older Kids' Brooklyn Realtree Printed Trousers
479,90 kr.
NikeCourt Heritage
NikeCourt Heritage Men's Tennis Trousers
NikeCourt Heritage
Men's Tennis Trousers
479,90 kr.
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men’s Therma-FIT Brushed Open-Hem Basketball Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men’s Therma-FIT Brushed Open-Hem Basketball Trousers
679,90 kr.
England
England Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
England
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
679,90 kr.
ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
ACG 'Tuff Fleece' Dri-FIT Pants
Recycled Materials
ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
Dri-FIT Pants
779,90 kr.
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
479,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Girls' Open-Hem Trousers
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Girls' Open-Hem Trousers
299,90 kr.
Nike Club Rules
Nike Club Rules Men's Tracksuit Bottoms
Nike Club Rules
Men's Tracksuit Bottoms
879,90 kr.
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Older Kids' Jogging Bottoms
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Older Kids' Jogging Bottoms
329,90 kr.
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Men's Trousers
Recycled Materials
Jordan Brooklyn
Men's Trousers
449,90 kr.
Nike Windrunner
Nike Windrunner Men's lined trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Windrunner
Men's lined trousers
599,90 kr.
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's High-Rise Single-Leg Basketball Leggings (Left)
Jordan Sport
Women's High-Rise Single-Leg Basketball Leggings (Left)
379,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Loose-Trousers
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Loose-Trousers
379,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Girls' Loose Trousers
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Girls' Loose Trousers
299,90 kr.
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Women's Wide-Leg Trousers
Recycled Materials
Jordan Brooklyn
Women's Wide-Leg Trousers
449,90 kr.
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Women's Trousers
Recycled Materials
Jordan Brooklyn
Women's Trousers
449,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Mid-Rise Tracksuit Bottoms
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Mid-Rise Tracksuit Bottoms
28% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Shorts
28% off
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Women's Mid-Rise Joggers
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Women's Mid-Rise Joggers
29% off
Nike Tartan
Nike Tartan Men's Loose Golf Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Tartan
Men's Loose Golf Trousers
26% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Mid-Rise Culotte Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Mid-Rise Culotte Trousers
28% off