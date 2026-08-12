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Older Kids Running Shoes

(12)
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
+3
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
879,90 kr.
Nike Stellar Ride
Nike Stellar Ride Older Kids' Running Shoes
+6
Nike Stellar Ride
Older Kids' Running Shoes
449,90 kr.
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail
Older Kids' Running Shoes
799,90 kr.
Nike Free Ride
Nike Free Ride Older Kids' Running Shoes
+3
Nike Free Ride
Older Kids' Running Shoes
599,90 kr.
Nike Cosmic Runner
Nike Cosmic Runner Older Kids' Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Cosmic Runner
Older Kids' Shoes
379,90 kr.
Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
+6
Nike Pegasus 42
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
749,90 kr.
Nike Star Runner 5
Nike Star Runner 5 Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Star Runner 5
Older Kids' Running Shoes
399,90 kr.
Nike Flex Runner 4
Nike Flex Runner 4 Older Kids' Running Shoes
+2
Nike Flex Runner 4
Older Kids' Running Shoes
379,90 kr.
Nike Omni Multi-Court
Nike Omni Multi-Court Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Omni Multi-Court
Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
399,90 kr.
Nike Stellar Ride
Nike Stellar Ride Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Stellar Ride
Older Kids' Running Shoes
28% off
Nike Star Runner 5
Nike Star Runner 5 Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Star Runner 5
Older Kids' Running Shoes
25% off
Nike Winflo 12
Nike Winflo 12 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Winflo 12
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
599,90 kr.