Older Kids Gifts

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Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Woven Shorts
299,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Short-Sleeve Jersey
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Short-Sleeve Jersey
379,90 kr.
Nike MAVN
Nike MAVN Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Mid-Rise Repel Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike MAVN
Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Mid-Rise Repel Running Shorts
349,90 kr.
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
199,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
449,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
529,90 kr.
Nike MAVN
Nike MAVN Girls' Dri-FIT Knit Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike MAVN
Girls' Dri-FIT Knit Tank Top
319,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Short-Sleeve Jersey Dress
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Short-Sleeve Jersey Dress
379,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Short-Sleeve Rib Top
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Short-Sleeve Rib Top
249,90 kr.
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike P-6000
Older Kids' Shoes
679,90 kr.
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Girls' Shorts
199,90 kr.
Nike Everyday
Nike Everyday Kids' Cushioned Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
Bestseller
Nike Everyday
Kids' Cushioned Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
169,90 kr.
Nike P-6000 Utility
Nike P-6000 Utility Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike P-6000 Utility
Older Kids' Shoes
699,90 kr.
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Vomero 18
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
879,90 kr.
Nike Free Ride
Nike Free Ride Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Free Ride
Older Kids' Running Shoes
599,90 kr.
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
199,90 kr.
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus
Older Kids' Shoes
1.099 kr.
Nike Air Max 95
Nike Air Max 95 Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max 95
Older Kids' Shoes
1.049 kr.
Nike Indy
Nike Indy Girls' Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Indy
Girls' Sports Bra
199,90 kr.
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Just In
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
239,90 kr.
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
349,90 kr.
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Older Kids' Shoes
849,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
169,90 kr.
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack
Recycled Materials
Nike
Kids' Backpack
299,90 kr.