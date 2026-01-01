Nike Football Training

(64)
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Men's Dri-FIT Football Drill Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Strike
Men's Dri-FIT Football Drill Top
449,90 kr.
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Shirt
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Strike
Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Shirt
299,90 kr.
Jordan Franchise
Jordan Franchise Slides
Jordan Franchise
Slides
239,90 kr.
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Men's Dri-FIT Football Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Strike
Men's Dri-FIT Football Trousers
449,90 kr.
ATTACK PACK
ATTACK PACK
Turn Up the Pressure
Shop
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Men's Dri-FIT Football Shorts
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Strike
Men's Dri-FIT Football Shorts
299,90 kr.
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Strike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shorts
239,90 kr.
Inter Milan Academy Pro SE
Inter Milan Academy Pro SE Men's Nike ACG Dri-FIT Football Long-Sleeve Pre-Match Top
Recycled Materials
Inter Milan Academy Pro SE
Men's Nike ACG Dri-FIT Football Long-Sleeve Pre-Match Top
549,90 kr.
Inter Milan Academy Pro SE
Inter Milan Academy Pro SE Older Kids' Nike ACG Dri-FIT Football Long-Sleeve Pre-Match Top
Recycled Materials
Inter Milan Academy Pro SE
Older Kids' Nike ACG Dri-FIT Football Long-Sleeve Pre-Match Top
529,90 kr.
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 Men's Slides
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Men's Slides
449,90 kr.
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Football Crew Socks
Recycled Materials
Nike Strike
Football Crew Socks
99,90 kr.
Nike Victori One
Nike Victori One Men's Shower Slide
Nike Victori One
Men's Shower Slide
239,90 kr.
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Football Sleeves
Recycled Materials
Nike Strike
Football Sleeves
89,90 kr.
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
29% off
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Men's Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Men's Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
599,90 kr.
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite Firm-Ground Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite
Firm-Ground Football Boot
28% off
Brazil Academy Pro
Brazil Academy Pro Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit Jacket
Recycled Materials
Brazil Academy Pro
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit Jacket
449,90 kr.
Nike Victori One
Nike Victori One Men's Slides
Nike Victori One
Men's Slides
279,90 kr.
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
479,90 kr.
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Therma-FIT Football Gloves
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Therma-FIT Football Gloves
199,90 kr.
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Women's Dri-FIT Woven Football Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Women's Dri-FIT Woven Football Tracksuit
599,90 kr.
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite Artificial-Grass Low-Top Football Boots
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite
Artificial-Grass Low-Top Football Boots
1.849 kr.
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve 1/4-Zip Football Drill Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve 1/4-Zip Football Drill Top
279,90 kr.
Nike Academy+
Nike Academy+ Men's Repel Football Woven Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy+
Men's Repel Football Woven Jacket
27% off
Nike Tiempo Maestro Academy
Nike Tiempo Maestro Academy Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Tiempo Maestro Academy
Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
26% off
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Women's Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Strike
Women's Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
299,90 kr.
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Women's Dri-FIT Crew-Neck Long-Sleeve Football Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Women's Dri-FIT Crew-Neck Long-Sleeve Football Top
329,90 kr.
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite Firm-Ground Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite
Firm-Ground Football Boot
27% off
Nike Academy 'Vini Jr.'
Nike Academy 'Vini Jr.' Football
Nike Academy 'Vini Jr.'
Football
219,90 kr.
Nike Academy "Kylian Mbappé"
Nike Academy "Kylian Mbappé" Football
Nike Academy "Kylian Mbappé"
Football
219,90 kr.
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite Artificial-Grass Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite
Artificial-Grass Football Boot
27% off
Nike Energy
Nike Energy Men's Repel Football Woven Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Energy
Men's Repel Football Woven Jacket
29% off
Nike Strike+
Nike Strike+ Men's Repel Football Pants
Recycled Materials
Nike Strike+
Men's Repel Football Pants
599,90 kr.
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Men's Dri-FIT Football Pants
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Men's Dri-FIT Football Pants
329,90 kr.
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Women's Dri-FIT Football Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Women's Dri-FIT Football Top
189,90 kr.
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Women's Dri-FIT Football Pants
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Women's Dri-FIT Football Pants
329,90 kr.
NikeGrip Vapor Strike
NikeGrip Vapor Strike Football Crew Socks
Recycled Materials
NikeGrip Vapor Strike
Football Crew Socks
239,90 kr.
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Men's Dri-FIT Football Pants
Recycled Materials
Nike Strike
Men's Dri-FIT Football Pants
449,90 kr.
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Repel Hooded Versatile Jacket
Bestseller
Nike Unlimited
Men's Repel Hooded Versatile Jacket
699,90 kr.
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Tight Long-Sleeve Fitness Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Tight Long-Sleeve Fitness Top
319,90 kr.
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Men's Dri-FIT Football 1/2-Zip Drill Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Strike
Men's Dri-FIT Football 1/2-Zip Drill Top
449,90 kr.
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Men's Dri-FIT Football Pants
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Men's Dri-FIT Football Pants
329,90 kr.
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
189,90 kr.
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Tight Short-Sleeve Fitness Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Tight Short-Sleeve Fitness Top
279,90 kr.
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Men's Dri-FIT Football Drill Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Men's Dri-FIT Football Drill Top
27% off
Nike Pro Training
Nike Pro Training Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Training
Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
319,90 kr.
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Men's Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Men's Dri-FIT Football Shorts
189,90 kr.
Nike Dri-FIT Strike
Nike Dri-FIT Strike Knee-High Football Socks
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Strike
Knee-High Football Socks
149,90 kr.
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Shorts
279,90 kr.
Nike Academy+
Nike Academy+ Men's Repel Football Woven Pants
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy+
Men's Repel Football Woven Pants
529,90 kr.
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Long Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Long Shorts
279,90 kr.
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Tights
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Tights
319,90 kr.
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Dri-FIT Zip Cuff Versatile Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Unlimited
Men's Dri-FIT Zip Cuff Versatile Trousers
599,90 kr.
Nike Strike 'Alexia Putellas'
Nike Strike 'Alexia Putellas' Women's Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Strike 'Alexia Putellas'
Women's Dri-FIT Football Shorts
299,90 kr.
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Therma-FIT Versatile Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Unlimited
Men's Therma-FIT Versatile Jacket
949,90 kr.
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro Firm-Ground Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro
Firm-Ground Football Boot
29% off
Nike Pro Warm
Nike Pro Warm Men's Tights
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Warm
Men's Tights
17% off
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Top
Just In
Nike Strike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Top
239,90 kr.
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Strike
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Trousers
449,90 kr.
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Strike
Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
299,90 kr.
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Men's Therma-FIT Football Pants
Recycled Materials
Nike Strike
Men's Therma-FIT Football Pants
599,90 kr.
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Women's Dri-FIT Football Crew-Neck Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Strike
Women's Dri-FIT Football Crew-Neck Top
479,90 kr.
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Women's Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Strike
Women's Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Top
329,90 kr.
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Strike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
399,90 kr.
Nike Strike 'Alexia Putellas'
Nike Strike 'Alexia Putellas' Women's Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Strike 'Alexia Putellas'
Women's Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Top
299,90 kr.
Nike Academy+
Nike Academy+ Men's Repel Football Woven Pants
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy+
Men's Repel Football Woven Pants
529,90 kr.
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Long Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Long Shorts
279,90 kr.
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Tights
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Tights
319,90 kr.
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Dri-FIT Zip Cuff Versatile Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Unlimited
Men's Dri-FIT Zip Cuff Versatile Trousers
599,90 kr.
Nike Strike 'Alexia Putellas'
Nike Strike 'Alexia Putellas' Women's Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Strike 'Alexia Putellas'
Women's Dri-FIT Football Shorts
299,90 kr.
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Therma-FIT Versatile Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Unlimited
Men's Therma-FIT Versatile Jacket
949,90 kr.
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro Firm-Ground Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro
Firm-Ground Football Boot
29% off
Nike Pro Warm
Nike Pro Warm Men's Tights
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Warm
Men's Tights
17% off
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Top
Just In
Nike Strike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Top
239,90 kr.
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Strike
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Trousers
449,90 kr.
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Strike
Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
299,90 kr.
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Men's Therma-FIT Football Pants
Recycled Materials
Nike Strike
Men's Therma-FIT Football Pants
599,90 kr.
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Women's Dri-FIT Football Crew-Neck Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Strike
Women's Dri-FIT Football Crew-Neck Top
479,90 kr.
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Women's Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Strike
Women's Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Top
329,90 kr.
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Strike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
399,90 kr.
Nike Strike 'Alexia Putellas'
Nike Strike 'Alexia Putellas' Women's Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Strike 'Alexia Putellas'
Women's Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Top
299,90 kr.