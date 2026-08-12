Winter gym wear: bring the heat
Keep up your workout regime when the cold weather hits, thanks to our collection of quality winter gym clothes. You'll find soft, sweat-wicking full-zip hoodies, cosy fleece joggers and winterised trainers tough enough to handle wet-weather walks. Keep your extremities warm with cold-weather accessories such as gloves, neck warmers and beanies. Meanwhile, cushioned socks with thick French terry soles will keep your feet protected on chilly morning runs.
Refresh your winter gym wear with sweatshirts and jogging bottoms featuring Nike Therma-FIT technology. This innovative fabric helps manage your body's natural heat to keep you warm and comfortable in cold-weather conditions. The insulating fleece material feels super soft, with a brushed texture on the inside for next-level cosiness. If you're training outside, grab a lightweight hooded jacket with a water-repellent coating to protect you from unexpected showers. Look out for take-anywhere designs that pack down neatly into a slim, built-in pouch for maximum convenience.
Need high-performing base layers for your cold-weather gym clothes lineup? You'll find long-sleeved tops and matching fitness tights in smooth, stretchy fabrics to help you move naturally. Plus, moisture-wicking materials help you stay dry and comfortable during high-intensity activities. Flat seams keep your look streamlined while helping to prevent irritation. Want versatility? Fitted tops with extended hems can be worn comfortably—tucked or untucked.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose winter gym clothes with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content and shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.