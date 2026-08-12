  1. Clothing
    2. /
  2. Trousers & Tights

Chelsea F.C. Trousers & Tights

(8)
Chelsea F.C. Tech
Chelsea F.C. Tech Men's Nike Football Woven Trousers
Chelsea F.C. Tech
Men's Nike Football Woven Trousers
849,90 kr.
Chelsea F.C. Strike+ SE
Chelsea F.C. Strike+ SE Men's Nike Soccer Repel Woven Trousers
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Strike+ SE
Men's Nike Soccer Repel Woven Trousers
679,90 kr.
Chelsea F.C. Club
Chelsea F.C. Club Men's Nike Football Joggers
Chelsea F.C. Club
Men's Nike Football Joggers
449,90 kr.
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Chelsea F.C. Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
549,90 kr.
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Chelsea F.C. Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
479,90 kr.
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Chelsea F.C. Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
799,90 kr.
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Chelsea F.C. Strike Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
599,90 kr.
Chelsea F.C. Strike Third
Chelsea F.C. Strike Third Men's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Strike Third
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Knit Pants
28% off