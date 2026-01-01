Nike United Tiempo Maestro Elite Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boots

Nike United Tiempo Maestro Elite

1.399 kr. 1.949 kr. 28% off

Push the limits on the pitch with the Nike United Tiempo Maestro Elite. Designed for players with wild control, like Naomi Girma and Patricia Guijarro, it puts you in complete control over every ball touch. Its TECHLEATHER material, softer than natural leather, combines with a flexible Maestro360 plate to give you a glove-like fit no matter where the ball strikes.

Behind the design

The Nike United collection celebrates athletes with wild control, like Naomi Girma and Patricia Guijarro. We paired rich Burgundy tones with animal-print-inspired graphics to represent how they attack on the field and go beyond what's possible.

Super-soft Ball Touch

In the upper and positioned where you need it for creative dribbling, Techleather is a super-soft material. It provides a more consistent touch in wet or dry conditions than natural leather. Its moulded lines enhance the touch experience.

Glove-Like Fit

Up top, Techleather adapts to the shape of your foot for an accommodating fit. At the bottom, the Maestro360 split plate, located at the forefoot and heel, allows the synthetic leather of the upper to wrap the arch of your foot to further enhance the feeling of a glove-like fit.

Traction for the pitch

Bladed studs on the outsole at the heel and forefoot provide traction for gripping the field. Twisted conical studs help you plant and pivot with ease.