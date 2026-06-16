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Turkey 2026 Academy Pro Short-Sleeve Top Men's Nike Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top - Sport Red/Black/White

Turkey 2026 Academy Pro Short-Sleeve top

Men's Nike Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top

219,90 kr.
Select SizeSize Guide

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This product is excluded from site promotions and discounts.

Built for football training, this Academy top feels ultralight and cool, with side mesh panels for extra airflow. Its slim fit gives a distraction-free feel as you push the pace through every drill and practice game.


  • Colour Shown: Sport Red/Black/White
  • Style: IR0469-614

Turkey 2026 Academy Pro Short-Sleeve top

219,90 kr.

Built for football training, this Academy top feels ultralight and cool, with side mesh panels for extra airflow. Its slim fit gives a distraction-free feel as you push the pace through every drill and practice game.

Benefits

Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.

Product Details

  • 100% polyester
  • Colour Shown: Sport Red/Black/White
  • Style: IR0469-614

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 6′2″ (188cm approx.)
    • Slim fit: sleek and tailored
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (1)

5 stars

  • Stijlvol

    Sevim004ca674a05a49bb841f2271efecd740

    Hoge kwaliteit & betaalbare prijs. Rood die iedereen goed staat. Prachtige shirt! Ik ben vrouw en heb maat xs.

Turkey 2026 Academy Pro Short-Sleeve Top Men's Nike Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top

Turkey 2026 Academy Pro Short-Sleeve top

219,90 kr.

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