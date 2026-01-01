Turkey 2026 Academy Pro Pant Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Pants

Turkey 2026 Academy Pro Pants
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Pants
Klarna Available at checkout.
Built for football training, these smooth knit pants wick away sweat to help you stay focused on the pitch. The slim fit and zip pockets and cuffs create a distraction-free feel as you push the pace through each drill and practice game.
- Colour Shown: Black/Sport Red/White
- Style: IR0470-010
Turkey 2026 Academy Pro Pants
Built for football training, these smooth knit pants wick away sweat to help you stay focused on the pitch. The slim fit and zip pockets and cuffs create a distraction-free feel as you push the pace through each drill and practice game.
Benefits
Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
Product Details
- 100% polyester
- Colour Shown: Black/Sport Red/White
- Style: IR0470-010
Size & Fit
- Slim fit: sleek and tailored
- Full length: falls below the ankle
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Turkey 2026 Academy Pro Pants