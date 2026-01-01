Turkey 2026 Academy Pro Pant Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Pants

Turkey 2026 Academy Pro Pants

379,90 kr.

Built for football training, these smooth knit pants wick away sweat to help you stay focused on the pitch. The slim fit and zip pockets and cuffs create a distraction-free feel as you push the pace through each drill and practice game.

Benefits Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.