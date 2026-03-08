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Nike Training Duffel Bag (24L) - Black/Black/White

Recycled Materials

Nike

Training Duffel Bag (24L)

299,90 kr.
Black/Black/White
Pink Smoke/Black/White
Cream II/Black/Sail
ONE SIZE

Klarna Available at checkout.

Headed for a quick sweat session? Make grabbing your stuff and hitting the gym just a little bit easier with this roomy duffel. The spacious main compartment holds larger gear like shoes, clothes and resistance bands. A zip pocket on the inside helps keep small items like your keys, jewellery or phone organised and easy to grab. Keep it by the door and you're always ready to squeeze a workout in.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
  • Style: IH7961-010

Nike

299,90 kr.

Headed for a quick sweat session? Make grabbing your stuff and hitting the gym just a little bit easier with this roomy duffel. The spacious main compartment holds larger gear like shoes, clothes and resistance bands. A zip pocket on the inside helps keep small items like your keys, jewellery or phone organised and easy to grab. Keep it by the door and you're always ready to squeeze a workout in.

Benefits

  • The main compartment with dual zips provides space to store larger items.
  • Adjustable shoulder strap and dual handles give you comfortable carrying options.
  • The interior pockets provide small-item storage.

Product details

  • 24L
  • 51cm W x 33cm H x 23cm D
  • 100% polyester
  • Spot clean
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
  • Style: IH7961-010

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

How This Was Made

    • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
    • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.

Reviews (7)

4.9 stars

  • Perfect Bag for Workouts

    Good stylish kids shoe

    This duffel bag has quickly become my go to bag for post work trips to the gym. At 24L, this bag is the perfect size for a change of clothes and shoes. Plus, the zippered pocket on the outside is a great size to hold my phone and keys. I especially like the sleeve inside the bag that helps separate my clothes from my shoes. The duffel feels like good quality and I have no doubt it will hold up for a couple of years. This bag won’t work if you’re hoping to store multiple outfits, but if you need a quick bag to store your clothes for that quick gym trip after work, you can’t find a better option out there.

    Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Great Gym Bag!!

    Natalie

    This is my go-to quick gym bag. I love it due to how roomy and spacious it is. It is just enough to carry everything to the gym, without looking overly packed and stuffed. Truly the perfect sized gym bag. The main interior is even spacious enough to hold my gym shoes, change of clothes, and small water bottle. I like using the zipper pockets in the interior of the bag for my keys, gym card, wallet, and phone. The zipper pocket gives me the ease of knowing my smaller or important items are secured. The adjustable shoulder straps are important in my book. Being petite, I find the need to adjust bag straps to fit my body better as well as supporting the weight of the bag. I highly recommend this duffle for your everyday gym carry. I love it!

    Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Perfect size bag

    MC

    This is the perfect size gym/sport bag. Love the amount of zippers/compartments inside and outside the bag to keep everything organized when on the go. So far it is holding up well-very functional design.

    Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Nike Training Duffel Bag (24L)

Nike

299,90 kr.

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