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Nike Toddler Crew and Printed Leggings Set - Pink Rise

Nike

Toddler Crew and Printed Leggings Set

379,90 kr.
Pink Rise
Black

Klarna Available at checkout.

Easily dress your little athlete for play, chill or the classroom with this two-piece set. The fleece top has dropped shoulders for a relaxed fit and the matching flared leggings have a stretchy waistband for a comfy fit and are enhanced with moisture-wicking Dri-FIT technology to help your kiddo stay cool and dry while they play.


  • Colour Shown: Pink Rise
  • Style: IZ7258-621

Nike

379,90 kr.

Easily dress your little athlete for play, chill or the classroom with this two-piece set. The fleece top has dropped shoulders for a relaxed fit and the matching flared leggings have a stretchy waistband for a comfy fit and are enhanced with moisture-wicking Dri-FIT technology to help your kiddo stay cool and dry while they play.

Product Details

  • Top: 60% cotton/40% polyester. Leggings: 88% polyester/12% elastane
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Pink Rise
  • Style: IZ7258-621

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size 3T and is 3′6″ (105cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Toddler Crew and Printed Leggings Set

    Nike

    379,90 kr.

    Complete the look