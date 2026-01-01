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Nike
Tennis Premier Head Tie
169,90 kr.
Klarna Available at checkout.
This Nike head tie makes it easy to manage your hair, as well as sweat. Its moisture-wicking technology pairs with a breathable cotton layer to help you stay dry and comfortable, set after set.
- Colour Shown: White/Black
- Style: IW5822-101
Nike
169,90 kr.
This Nike head tie makes it easy to manage your hair, as well as sweat. Its moisture-wicking technology pairs with a breathable cotton layer to help you stay dry and comfortable, set after set.
Benefits
Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
Product Details
- 59% cotton/37% polyester/4% elastane
- Heat-transfer Nike Swoosh
- Hand-wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: White/Black
- Style: IW5822-101
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike
169,90 kr.