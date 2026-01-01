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Nike Swim
Older Kids' (Girls') Spiderback Midkini Set
349,90 kr.
Klarna Available at checkout.
Bloom out loud in this spiderback midkini. Featuring a chic midkini top and full-coverage bottoms, this fully lined swimming set is destined for sunny rays and pool days.
- Colour Shown: Blue Crystal/White
- Style: IQ7789-453
Nike Swim
349,90 kr.
Bloom out loud in this spiderback midkini. Featuring a chic midkini top and full-coverage bottoms, this fully lined swimming set is destined for sunny rays and pool days.
Benefits
Fully lined for better fit, comfort and a secure feel.
Product Details
- Embroidered Swoosh
- Full-bottom coverage
- Body: 82% polyester, 18% elastane; straps: 80% nylon, 20% elastane (chlorine resistant); liner: 100% polyester
- HAND WASH COLD SEPARATELY. AFTER EACH WEAR. NON-CHLORINE BLEACH. LINE DRY. DO NOT IRON. DO NOT DRY-CLEAN. DO NOT STORE WET.
- Colour Shown: Blue Crystal/White
- Style: IQ7789-453
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 5′1″ (154cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike Swim
349,90 kr.