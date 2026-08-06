Nike Swim Older Kids' (Girls') Crossback One Piece

Silke654153246
Passgenau. Super Tragekomfort. Sehr gute Qualität
Klarna Available at checkout.
Get the fully lined crossback swimsuit that works as hard as you do. Full-bottom coverage means this suit stays in place so you can focus on your speed. Go ahead, take that victory lap.
Nike Swim
Get the fully lined crossback swimsuit that works as hard as you do. Full-bottom coverage means this suit stays in place so you can focus on your speed. Go ahead, take that victory lap.
Fully lined for better fit, comfort and a secure feel.
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
5 stars
Silke654153246
Passgenau. Super Tragekomfort. Sehr gute Qualität
Nike Swim