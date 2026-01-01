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Paris Saint-Germain City Side
Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
679,90 kr.
Klarna Available at checkout.
Inspired by the pitch. Designed for every day. This Paris Saint-Germain hoodie is made with midweight brushed fleece that feels extra soft on the inside and smooth on the outside.
- Colour Shown: College Navy/White
- Style: IO3455-419
Paris Saint-Germain City Side
679,90 kr.
Inspired by the pitch. Designed for every day. This Paris Saint-Germain hoodie is made with midweight brushed fleece that feels extra soft on the inside and smooth on the outside.
Product Details
- Hood with drawcord
- Separated pouch pocket
- Ribbed hem and cuffs
- Body: 80% cotton/20% polyester Panels: 100% polyester Hood lining: 100% cotton
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: College Navy/White
- Style: IO3455-419
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 6'3" (191cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Paris Saint-Germain City Side
679,90 kr.