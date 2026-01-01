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Nike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Hoodie
399,90 kr.
Klarna Available at checkout.
Perfect for the court or the sofa, this super-soft hoodie is a wardrobe must-have when you want a little extra cosiness. Dropped shoulders and a roomy fit on the body give you a relaxed vibe that's easy to layer.
- Colour Shown: Black/White
- Style: IO8739-010
Nike
399,90 kr.
Perfect for the court or the sofa, this super-soft hoodie is a wardrobe must-have when you want a little extra cosiness. Dropped shoulders and a roomy fit on the body give you a relaxed vibe that's easy to layer.
Benefits
- Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
- Smooth on the outside, brushed soft on the inside, this lightweight fleece is an easy layer when you want a little extra warmth.
Product Details
- Body: 80% cotton/20% polyester. Rib: 97% cotton/3% elastane. Mesh: 100% polyester.
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/White
- Style: IO8739-010
Size & Fit
- Female model is wearing size M and is 4'10" (147cm approx.)
- Male model is wearing size M and is 4'7" (138cm approx.)
- Oversized fit: exaggerated and spacious
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike
399,90 kr.