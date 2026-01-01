Norway 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Short-Sleeve Shirt

Norway 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper

649,90 kr.

Keepers deserve their time in the light. So consider this their Walk of Fame. A collection that's handing out stars to every shot-blocker with the guts to get between the posts. Gear up like your country's goalkeeper in this Norway replica shirt.

Stay Dry

Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.

Modelled after the pros

Our Stadium Collection pairs replica design details with sweat-wicking technology to give you a game-ready look inspired by your favourite team.