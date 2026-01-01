Recycled Materials
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Trousers
Klarna Available at checkout.
A versatile piece you can build around, these comfortable woven trousers come with eye-catching LEGO® details. Their lightweight, water-repellent fabric helps keep out wind and rain so you can stack your days with adventure and be ready for the weather.
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/Black
- Style: IO3112-010
Nike x LEGO® Collection
A versatile piece you can build around, these comfortable woven trousers come with eye-catching LEGO® details. Their lightweight, water-repellent fabric helps keep out wind and rain so you can stack your days with adventure and be ready for the weather.
Nike Football x LEGO Collection
Play wild with Nike and the LEGO Group. Chrome accents light up the look.
Quick Storage
Hand pockets provide quick storage for daily essentials
Product details
- Body: 100% nylon. Upper Lining: 100% polyester. Lower Lining: 100% nylon.
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/Black
- Style: IO3112-010
Size & Fit
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Full length: falls below the ankle
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled nylon in Nike products begins as a variety of materials, including recycled carpet and used fish nets. The nylon is cleaned, sorted and converted into flakes before undergoing chemical or mechanical recycling processes to create new, recycled nylon yarns.
- Garments that use materials made from recycled nylon reduce carbon emissions by up to 50% compared to virgin nylon.
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LEGO, the LEGO logo, the Minifigure and the Brick and Knob configurations are trademarks and/or copyrights of the LEGO Group. ©2026 the LEGO Group. All rights reserved.