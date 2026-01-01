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Jordan Sport Hoop Fleece Men's Pullover Hoodie - True Blue

Jordan Sport Hoop Fleece

Men's Pullover Hoodie

749,90 kr.
True Blue
Black
Grey Heather
Select SizeSize Guide

Klarna Available at checkout.

Look and feel fresh on and off the court in our premium, lightweight fleece. Smooth both inside and outside, this hoodie gives you plenty of warmth without adding bulk. Plus, its sweat-wicking fabric helps you stay dry and comfortable when things heat up.


  • Colour Shown: True Blue
  • Style: IM7551-485

Jordan Sport Hoop Fleece

749,90 kr.

Look and feel fresh on and off the court in our premium, lightweight fleece. Smooth both inside and outside, this hoodie gives you plenty of warmth without adding bulk. Plus, its sweat-wicking fabric helps you stay dry and comfortable when things heat up.

Benefits

Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.

Product Details

  • Body: 69% cotton/31% polyester. Hood lining: 69% cotton/31% polyester.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: True Blue
  • Style: IM7551-485

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 6′2″ (188cm approx.)
    • Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Jordan Sport Hoop Fleece Men's Pullover Hoodie

    Jordan Sport Hoop Fleece

    749,90 kr.

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