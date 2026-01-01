Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport Crossover
Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Klarna Available at checkout.
From training to simply hanging with your crew, you need a hoodie that does it all. Smooth on the outside with tiny unbrushed loops on the inside, this French terry layer comes packed with our sweat-wicking tech to help you stay fresh whatever you're doing.
- Colour Shown: Black
- Style: IM7764-010
Jordan Sport Crossover
From training to simply hanging with your crew, you need a hoodie that does it all. Smooth on the outside with tiny unbrushed loops on the inside, this French terry layer comes packed with our sweat-wicking tech to help you stay fresh whatever you're doing.
Benefits
Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
Product Details
- Body: 70% cotton, 30% polyester; rib: 97% cotton, 3% elastane; hood lining: 100% cotton
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black
- Style: IM7764-010
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 6′1″ (185cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Jordan Sport Crossover