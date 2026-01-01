Jordan Perforated Tote Bag (30.5L)

Carry your stuff like a baller while elevating your fit with this sleek tote bag, which is made of perforated faux leather that is backed for durability and features wordmark-logo embroidery. The main compartment is spacious enough for shopping trips, your daily haul or an overnight trip. The pocket inside helps you secure smaller items you want quick and easy access to and the shoulder straps are long enough for over-the-shoulder wear for hands-free carry.

Colour Shown: Black

Style: IR8412-010