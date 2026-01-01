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Nike Heritage Crossbody Camera Bag (3L) - Black/Black/Black

Recycled Materials

Nike Heritage

Crossbody Camera Bag (3L)

279,90 kr.
ONE SIZE

Klarna Available at checkout.

Snap, snap and store. This Nike Heritage camera bag serves as secure storage for your memory-making companion. Its large main compartment is paired with an accessories pocket for your tech. A black metallic Swoosh logo and Nike jacquard adjustable strap polish it off with sleek, low-key branding.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/Black
  • Style: IM3128-010

Nike Heritage

279,90 kr.

Snap, snap and store. This Nike Heritage camera bag serves as secure storage for your memory-making companion. Its large main compartment is paired with an accessories pocket for your tech. A black metallic Swoosh logo and Nike jacquard adjustable strap polish it off with sleek, low-key branding.

Product Details

  • 23cm W x 15cm H x 7.5cm D (approx.)
  • Body: 100% polyester Lining: 85% nylon/15% polyester
  • Spot clean
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/Black
  • Style: IM3128-010

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Heritage Crossbody Camera Bag (3L)

    Nike Heritage

    279,90 kr.