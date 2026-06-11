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Highly Rated
Nike Everyday Lightweight Training No-Show Socks (6 Pairs) - Black/White

Nike Everyday Lightweight

Training No-Show Socks (6 Pairs)

169,90 kr.
Black/White
White/Black
Select SizeSize Guide

Klarna Available at checkout.

Power through your workout with the Nike Everyday Lightweight Socks. Soft yarns with sweat-wicking technology help your feet stay comfortable and dry.


  • Colour Shown: Black/White
  • Style: SX7679-010

Nike Everyday Lightweight

169,90 kr.

SWEAT-WICKING COMFORT.

Power through your workout with the Nike Everyday Lightweight Socks. Soft yarns with sweat-wicking technology help your feet stay comfortable and dry.

Benefits

  • Dri-FIT Technology helps keep your feet dry and comfortable.
  • Arch band provides a supportive feel.
  • No-show silhouette offers a low-profile look.

Product Details

  • Fabric: 66% cotton/32% polyester/2% elastane. Heather: 60% cotton/38% polyester/2% elastane.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/White
  • Style: SX7679-010

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (92)

4.4 stars

  • Jó zokni.

    Zsolt9d7dccb0b0984b17b7f69ea2eded1caf

    Nagyon jó az anyaga és a hossza.

  • Top

    martinr161034202

    Super socken passen perfekt würde ich wieder Kaufen

  • SUPER 👍

    KRZYSZTOF309225f8431645e8b714e4e850ac6937

    SUPER 👍 BARDZO DOBRA JAKOŚĆ, SUPER WYGODNE!!!

Nike Everyday Lightweight Training No-Show Socks (6 Pairs)

Nike Everyday Lightweight

169,90 kr.

Complete the look

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