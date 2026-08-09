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Highly Rated
Nike Everyday Lightweight Training Crew Socks (3 Pairs) - Multi-Colour

Nike Everyday Lightweight

Training Crew Socks (3 Pairs)

119,90 kr.
Multi-Colour
Black/White
White/Black
Select SizeSize Guide

Klarna Available at checkout.

Power through your workout with the Nike Everyday Socks. Soft yarns with sweat-wicking technology help keep your feet comfortable and dry.


  • Colour Shown: Multi-Colour
  • Style: SX7676-964

Nike Everyday Lightweight

119,90 kr.

SWEAT-WICKING COMFORT.

Power through your workout with the Nike Everyday Socks. Soft yarns with sweat-wicking technology help keep your feet comfortable and dry.

Benefits

  • Dri-FIT technology helps your feet stay dry and comfortable.
  • Crew silhouette covers your ankle and lower calf.
  • Ribbed cuffs help keep the socks in place.
  • Arch band provides a supportive feel.

Product details

  • 60% cotton/37% polyester/3% polyurethane
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Multi-Colour
  • Style: SX7676-964

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (274)

4.2 stars

  • Good quality

    KatieM960608855

    Nice clean white pair of socks with a prominent black signature Nike logo at the top. They appear to be great quality, and seem to feel like they will be very durable.

  • Schlechte Qualität

    Jan50706879

    Extrem kurzlebig, nach 4-5 mal Tragen sieht man schon krasse Abnutzung. Kurz darauf sind sie kaputt. Kauf ich nicht mehr. Gehen zurück zu Nike!

  • AGNIESZKA770281665

    Skarpetki są super i moje ulubione ponieważ ich grubość jest idealna do noszenia przez cały rok.

Nike Everyday Lightweight Training Crew Socks (3 Pairs)

Nike Everyday Lightweight

119,90 kr.

Complete the look

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