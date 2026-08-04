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Nike Everyday Elevated Sport Crew Socks (3 Pairs) - Multi-Colour

Nike Everyday Elevated Sport

Crew Socks (3 Pairs)

149,90 kr.
Select SizeSize Guide

Klarna Available at checkout.

Upgrade your everyday. We took our signature socks and elevated them in every way. From softer yarns that retain their shape, cloud-like cushioning for ultimate comfort and an updated fit that will stay snug—they make every step a getaway.


  • Colour Shown: Multi-Colour
  • Style: IH8535-901

Nike Everyday Elevated Sport

149,90 kr.

Upgrade your everyday. We took our signature socks and elevated them in every way. From softer yarns that retain their shape, cloud-like cushioning for ultimate comfort and an updated fit that will stay snug—they make every step a getaway.

Benefits

  • Dri-FIT technology helps keep your feet dry and comfortable.
  • Cushioning under the forefoot and heel helps soften the impact of your workout.
  • Breathable mesh on the top of the foot provides extra ventilation.
  • A band around the arch feels snug and supportive.
  • Reinforced heel and toe are made to last.
  • We've knitted the size into the bottom of the sock to help prevent laundry mix-ups.

Product Details

  • 97% polyester/3% elastane
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Multi-Colour
  • Style: IH8535-901

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size L and is 6′0″ (183cm approx.)
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (1)

5 stars

  • Cómodos y bonitos

    juanf392620330

    Muy cómodos y altos como se describen.

Nike Everyday Elevated Sport Crew Socks (3 Pairs)

Nike Everyday Elevated Sport

149,90 kr.

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