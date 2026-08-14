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Nike Everyday Elevated No-Show Socks (3 Pairs) - Multi-Colour

Nike Everyday Elevated

No-Show Socks (3 Pairs)

129,90 kr.
Nike Everyday Elevated No-Show Socks (3 Pairs) - Multi-Colour
Nike Everyday Elevated No-Show Socks (3 Pairs) - Multi-Colour
Nike Everyday Elevated No-Show Socks (3 Pairs) - Multi-Colour
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Klarna Available at checkout.

Upgrade your everyday. We took our signature socks and elevated them in every way. From softer yarns that retain their shape, cloud-like cushioning for ultimate comfort and an updated fit that will stay snug—they make every step a getaway.


  • Colour Shown: Multi-Colour
  • Style: HQ8028-904

Nike Everyday Elevated

129,90 kr.

Upgrade your everyday. We took our signature socks and elevated them in every way. From softer yarns that retain their shape, cloud-like cushioning for ultimate comfort and an updated fit that will stay snug—they make every step a getaway.

Benefits

  • Cushioning at the heel and ball of the foot has a plush feel.
  • Engineered arch support and an updated fit hug your foot for a comfortable, stay-put feel.
  • Reinforced toe and heel are designed to stand up to daily wear and tear.
  • Nike Dri-FIT Technology helps keep your feet dry and comfortable.
  • Full mesh on top of the foot adds breathability.
  • Size stitched underfoot prevents pairing mix ups.

Product Details

  • 71% cotton/27% polyester/2% elastane.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Multi-Colour
  • Style: HQ8028-904

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (1)

5 stars

  • Quality no-show socks.

    Dave12859636

    Very comfortable well made socks at a very good price

Nike Everyday Elevated No-Show Socks (3 Pairs)

Nike Everyday Elevated

129,90 kr.

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